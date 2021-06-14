Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 News

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

By:

Senior Williams Formula 1 figure Dave Robson says seeing George Russell leave at the end of the year would be a “massive loss”, hailing his role in the team’s turnaround.

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Russell made his F1 debut with Williams in 2019 after signing a three-year contract, and while he is yet to score a point for the team, his performances have won him praise throughout the paddock.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have called Russell a potential future world champion, with the 23-year-old yet to be outqualified in 43 races for Williams.

Russell is a free agent at the end of the year, and is in contention for a possible seat with Mercedes, having been a member of its young driver programme since 2017.

Williams head of vehicle performance Robson acknowledged that Russell would be a “huge loss” were he to leave, particularly before getting the chance to fight more competitively with the team.

"It’s been fantastic working with him right from when we first put him through the evaluation,” Robson said.

“It was obvious he had something about him, some genuinely outstanding talent to drive the car.

“It’s been a great. Probably frustrating at times, but a great journey to be on with him. Of course he’d be a massive loss – he’s genuinely very quick.

“I think we’ve all put in a lot of time and effort to help him where he needed a bit of help, to guide him, and it would be a real shame to lose that without really seeing the benefits of it in our car.

“It would be a massive loss, but I’m not sure it’s something certainly that I’ve got great control over. If we could keep him, it would be fantastic, but we have to see how that pans out.”

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Russell has stated that he would like to sign a multi-year deal regardless of where he is racing in 2022, something Williams CEO Jost Capito said the team is happy to offer should he not move elsewhere.

Russell’s arrival at Williams coincided with the team hitting its nadir in 2019 as it struggled with an underperforming car and financial difficulties, the latter ultimately leading to the sale of the squad last summer.

Read Also:

Robson said that Russell’s technical skills were “right up there” and “as good as anyone in the pitlane”, highlighting the role he had played in the team becoming increasingly competitive in the past two years.

“He can take a good amount of credit, to be honest,” Robson said.

“2019 was an incredibly difficult baptism of fire, and once he’d got his head around the situation we were in, he was extremely good at being clear about the order of the problems that needed tackling, and his understanding of the compromises you need to make was very good.

PLUS: Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

“It’s not just his technical input to all of that, all the work he does in the simulator and guiding those designs, but also the way he interacts with everyone and his positivity.

“There’s something about him. When he talks, people listen, which is important – provided he’s talking about the right thing. Perhaps right at the beginning he didn’t always get [that] right, but it didn’t take him long to suss that out and understand.

“He’s been a big part of it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Previous article

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

1h
2
Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

23min
3
Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

2h
4
WEC

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round

2h
5
Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

23h
Latest news
Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
F1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

23m
Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
F1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

1h
French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
F1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

2h
Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”
F1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”

21h
Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more
F1

Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more

23h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure Canadian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion
Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture Plus
Formula 1

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture

Williams More
Williams
Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties
Formula 1

Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Plus
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
23h
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round
WEC WEC

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

Latest news

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.