All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo admits not even his "best" qualifying lap of the 2024 Formula 1 season was good enough to match RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in Australia.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo was initially 12th in Q1 and thus safely through to Q2 before losing his lap time to a track limits offence, which dropped him down to 18th.

However, even without the penalty he couldn't match the pace of Tsunoda, who progressed through the three sessions to qualify eighth.

The Australian, outqualified by his team-mate in every event so far this year, admitted he was left "puzzled" at his failure to match Tsunoda.

"The lap itself I was happy with," Ricciardo said. "From my side, I felt like I got everything out of it. And then when I saw it still wasn't good enough, let's say, compared to Yuki.

"I'm still a bit puzzled because I know what those laps normally mean. So, I crossed the line, being like 'Yeah, that was a good one'.

"Obviously, the time got deleted, but the lap itself was definitely the best quali lap I've done this year.

"And going into Q2, I don't know where there was much more time. You obviously take a couple of tenths from track evo. But six, seven tenths? That's not in it."

He added: "I knew at the time Turn 4 I was fighting it. And I remember taking more kerb than I usually am.

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"So I knew I was wider than normal. But it's funny, you do it and then already after Turn 5 I forgot about it.

"So I did the lap. And then eventually when Pierre [Hamelin, race engineer] told me honestly, I forgot all about it. So I think it took a while for it to sink in."

Ricciardo insisted that he felt happy with the car in Melbourne.

"I feel confident in terms of braking and balance and all that," he said. "So it's not like, say, [at] McLaren, where I was a bit unsure and all 'I can't really push the car here'. Some corner speeds I see, I'm simply just not able to carry that speed."

He added: "I feel like I'm at the edge with the car in terms of like, pretty much four-wheel sliding. So it's balanced. And I feel now I'm at the limit of where its potential is."

Ricciardo also revealed that the team changed some parts on his car following the last race in Jeddah in an attempt to address concerns he expressed there.

"After Saudi, we saw some things across cars," he said. "The team changed quite a lot and gave me quite a few new parts for this weekend to address some of those issues and concerns.

"And it looked like it was better. But I still, let's say, I'm still not fully convinced, because like I said, we still feel like we're struggling more than we normally are in a car that I'm pretty happy with."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Next article Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia

Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia
Leclerc frustrated after “very aggressive” Ferrari F1 wing change fails to pay off

Leclerc frustrated after “very aggressive” Ferrari F1 wing change fails to pay off

Formula 1
Australian GP
Leclerc frustrated after “very aggressive” Ferrari F1 wing change fails to pay off
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as "too slow" in F1 races

Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as "too slow" in F1 races

Formula 1
Australian GP
Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as "too slow" in F1 races
Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Latest news

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe