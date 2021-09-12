Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit Next / Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”

By:

Daniel Ricciardo reckons McLaren has a chance to ‘shake things up’ in Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix, as he senses a chance to go for glory.

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”

With sprint qualifying winner Valtteri Bottas moving to the back of the grid as the result of an engine change penalty, Ricciardo’s third place finish on Saturday means he starts right behind pole man Max Verstappen for Sunday’s main race.

On the back of McLaren’s good getaways in the sprint, Ricciardo is sensing an opportunity to overhaul Verstappen early on – and then try to hold on at the front.

“We'll see what can happen at the start,” said Ricciardo. “I think obviously there's a potential chance to lead the race, so obviously we'll try to do that and then figure out the next 50-odd laps after that.

“I’m pretty positive going into it, and I think we can definitely shake things up a little. I think more of the challenge is the pitstop. Like the pitstop window, that's where potentially the faster cars have a chance to stretch their legs or get some clean air, so that's maybe the part of the race we have to watch.

“But for the start I think we can attack and try to go for glory.”

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said McLaren would grab every opportunity it could to gun for the win, but was realistic that just bringing home a good haul of points was the main goal.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

However, he acknowledged that the starting positions put McLaren in a good place early on.

“Every Sunday we wake up because we want to win the race, but it will be difficult to do that purely down to our performance,” he explained.

“But of course we're starting in P2 and P3 and, having a competitive car, there might be opportunities to be there. So that's how we will approach the race.

“Of course we will not try to do anything stupid, but when you start from P2 and P3 at Monza, and also with a long run to the first corner as well, there's always a chance to get a good tow and maybe be first after the first corner.”

Read Also:

But despite the optimism about the race chances, Ricciardo’s team-mate Lando Norris was not as optimistic about the prospect of beating Red Bull and Mercedes to the win.

“We'll try if there's an opportunity, but I think our pace is too far [off],” he said, despite having held off Lewis Hamilton in the sprint.

“I think in a way I had that bit of a slipstream from Daniel, who was 2, 3, 4 seconds ahead, so that was helping me in my defence to Lewis.

“I think over the longevity of the race tomorrow, which isn’t a sprint where you can push all you have got for 18 laps, it's going to be a bit more difficult to try and do that kind of thing. We'll try, you never know at Monza, but I wouldn't say that's our goal.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit

Previous article

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit

Next article

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

18 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
3
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

16 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
5
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

2 h
Latest news
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus
F1

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

0m
Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”
F1

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”

17m
Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit
F1

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit

40m
Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
F1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

1 h
Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
F1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2 Italian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying Italian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More
McLaren
How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus
Formula 1

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
0m
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
22 h
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren can “shake things up” to target Italian GP “glory”

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly to start Italian GP from pitlane after taking new power unit

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.