Subscribe
Previous / Liberty admits that Las Vegas F1 race costs are rising Next / Williams still on crutches but F1 recovery is underway, says Vowles
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he’s “glad” he got two Formula 1 races in for AlphaTauri before the summer break, despite the short notice of his move.

Adam Cooper
By:
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

A few weeks ago Ricciardo was first touted as a possible post-shutdown replacement for Nyck de Vries at the Faenza team, with the Dutchman expected to have a last chance to prove himself with the run of European races up to Spa.

But de Vries was dropped after the British Grand Prix, and Ricciardo was fast-tracked into the seat for Hungary and Belgium, with limited time to prepare.

While the timing wasn’t ideal, Ricciardo believes that those races provided him a launchpad ahead of the second half of the season.

PLUS: The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

“When I got the call up, in my head I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I thought we'd probably just wait for the summer break,” said the Australian.

“But I'm actually really glad I got these two before the break, because it gives me something to certainly think about, build on, throw some questions back to the team.

“I feel like we're going to get to Zandvoort being much better prepared than if Zandvoort was my first race, and I think it kind of springboards us a bit better into the second off the season.

“Obviously, I know when my fitness is at, so I can work during the summer break now. While everyone's sipping Pina Coladas, I'll be in the gym.”

Ricciardo said he felt better than expected after his comeback race in Hungary, where the hot conditions and twisty nature of the track made for a physical challenge. Nevertheless, he admits that he still has work to do.

“I'm going to use this time to play catch up, in terms of from a physical standpoint,” he said when asked by Autosport what he could achieve during the break.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Erik Junius

“Obviously my race fitness is not what all the other drivers is.

“But probably the one thing I was happiest about certainly was how I felt after the [Hungarian] race, I actually felt a lot better than I thought I was going feel.

“Of course, I can always be better. So when shutdown is on I'm going to use that just to train and, of course, try and enjoy a little bit of a holiday. But I've had a holiday for six months!

“I'll just use that to train, because Zandvoort is very physical as well. It's very hard on the neck, that one, it's fast and whatever. So just make sure I'm doing that.

“If I'm physically in shape, then I think mentally and everything it feels easier coming into a weekend, like there's less questions to be answered.”

Read Also:

After finishing 16th in the Spa race, Ricciardo admitted that he couldn’t expect everything to come together quickly even after a relatively short spell out of the cockpit.

“Nine days ago, I hadn't driven this car,” he said.

“So when I put everything into perspective, I think we're okay. And from what I understand, I think the few laps we got towards the end in clear air we actually were on a decent pace.

“So it's probably not all that bad. But now that I'm back in sport, I've got a taste, I want to make sure that I'm kicking ass.”

shares
comments

Related video

Liberty admits that Las Vegas F1 race costs are rising

Williams still on crutches but F1 recovery is underway, says Vowles
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks

Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks

Formula 1

Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks

F1's second quarter income hit by Imola GP cancellation

F1's second quarter income hit by Imola GP cancellation

Formula 1

F1's second quarter income hit by Imola GP cancellation F1's second quarter income hit by Imola GP cancellation

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

AlphaTauri More
AlphaTauri
Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Latest news

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche

IMSA IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance

Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe