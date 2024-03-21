Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better
Daniel Ricciardo says he does not need Helmut Marko's criticisms to make him realise he needs to do a better job in Formula 1.
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The Australian found himself on the receiving end of a pointed remark from Red Bull's motorsport advisor after a disappointing showing in the Saudi Arabian GP, where he was outqualified once again by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Writing in his column for Speedweek about the performance of RB's two drivers, Marko said: "There is a lot at stake this season for both Yuki and Daniel. Yuki's qualifying was very good, and Ricciardo will have to come up with something soon."
Ricciardo is no stranger to knowing how cutting Marko can be when it comes to assessing drivers but says that he is more than aware himself of the need to improve.
Asked if Marko's comments were annoying coming ahead of the spotlight of his home race, Ricciardo said: "No, it's not annoying. I think that's always a big part of our job.
"The most important part is the driving, but a big part of it is talking to you guys and obviously hearing [what is said]. When things go well, obviously everyone's talking positively and when they don't, they don't talk so positively. So that's part of it."
Ricciardo said that he was his own biggest critic, so was more than aware that how things were going right now was not good enough.
"The more I get into the sport, the more I just know that I'm back here because I believe I can do it," he said. "I believe I belong here, and it's really that.
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"When people say, do you have a point to prove or anything, or do you need to keep people happy or please anyone? I'm here for myself. It's honestly that because I know I can still do it. I do want to make people proud, the people that support me."
He added: "Of course, I want to be qualifying Q3. I want to get the results that I believe I can. But it's tight. We're in such a tight midfield and like Bahrain in quali, I knew I didn't put the lap together I should have. And I put my hand up for that.
"That was the difference from maybe P14 to a Q3. I think the end of Q1 in Saudi from P9 to P16 was less than a tenth. So, you can very quickly look like a hero or not. And that's where every tenth counts. And that's where obviously I look to myself first."
Ricciardo's difficult start to the season comes at a time when he hopes some stellar results would help put him in the frame for a seat at Red Bull next year.
But he says thoughts of his prospects for 2025 remain far away right now, as the focus has to be on delivering more for RB.
"Yeah, it could be a wonderful full circle moment and finish my career there," he said. "That would obviously make me happy.
"But I just approach every weekend now one by one. I think when the sport for me was kind of nearly taken away, and obviously a year ago there was no guarantee I would be back here, that kind of long-term way of thinking is just not where I'm at.
"So right now, it's really focused on where I am. We've got a big task ahead. Try to do what I can there. Try to kick some butt and then see where the wind takes me."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as "too slow" in F1 races
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car
Latest news
Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare
Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"
Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders
Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"
Autosport Plus
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments