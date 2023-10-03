Ricciardo set to delay F1 return to United States GP
Daniel Ricciardo is understood to have delayed his Formula 1 injury return until the United States Grand Prix, with AlphaTauri substitute Liam Lawson poised to race in Qatar this weekend.
Ricciardo, paid by McLaren to leave the team for this season, was called to replace sacked AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries from Hungary. But two rounds later, the Australian crashed in practice at Zandvoort, sustaining a broken metacarpal in his left hand and flew to Spain for immediate surgery.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner supposed that Ricciardo might initially target a return for Qatar following the Singapore and Japan double-header. But Autosport understands that the eight-time grand prix winner has now deferred his comeback until Texas (20-22 October).
AlphaTauri head of trackside engineering Jonathan Eddolls said ahead of the most recent Japanese GP: "He's still going through that recovery phase. We're still talking a while away, so we wouldn't want to put a target on it. The recovery is going well. We've got some simulator work planned before a return.
"I think from our side and his side, there's no rush to get him back too early. The worst thing would be to come back before it's properly healed and cause any issues. So, watch this space.
"The simulator is a very good representation of the car, all of the loads, et cetera. I think the final decision is more than likely going to come from him rather than from us.
"He will know better than anyone how is the pain and how is the recovery. We're not putting him under pressure to come back. We've got a pool of three good drivers at the moment, so there's no big rush.
"The focus is on him making a full recovery so that when he comes back, it's not a point that's even talked about.”
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
This delayed return for Ricciardo will afford 21-year-old Super Formula points runner-up Lawson another substitute appearance before he takes a backseat in 2024 to serve as the reserve driver for Red Bull.
Lawson has impressed with his cameo appearances given how he navigated the treacherous wet-weather and safety car interruptions on his debut in the Netherlands before banking two points for ninth place in Singapore.
But ahead of the Japanese GP, AlphaTauri confirmed a 2024 line-up of Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda to leave the Kiwi on the sidelines.
However, should Sergio Perez continue to struggle for confidence and form against Max Verstappen - who only needs to score three points in the Qatar sprint race to wrap up his third world championship - early next season, it is thought that Ricciardo will be promoted to create an AlphaTauri berth for Lawson.
UPDATE: AlphaTauri confirmed on Wednesday 4 October that Lawson will officially compete in the Qatar GP in place of Ricciardo.
What's next for Andretti's F1 entry - and could it fall at the final hurdle?
McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024
AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024
AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024 AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024
Ricciardo F1 return in doubt for Qatar, Lawson set for more races
Ricciardo F1 return in doubt for Qatar, Lawson set for more races Ricciardo F1 return in doubt for Qatar, Lawson set for more races
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024 AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams
Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Latest news
2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed
2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed
Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team
Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team
How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport
How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport
Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans
Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.