Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Next / Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1
Formula 1 / British GP News

Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that Renault is happy with the 2026 Formula 1 power unit regulations and doesn't back the push for an adjustment.

Adam Cooper
By:
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

In recent weeks some engine manufacturers have indicated that the rules should perhaps be revisited while there is still time, with particular reference to the current 50:50 balance between combustion engine and electrical power.

Christian Horner has been particularly vocal on behalf of Red Bull Powertrains, claiming that drivers will have to change down on the straights and that teams will have to build “Frankenstein” cars.

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur, meanwhile, has indicated that the Maranello team is open to discussion on tweaks, adding that a 5% change in the electrical/ICE split could make a big difference.

He also insists that more information is needed about the chassis regulations before any decisions are made.

However, Szafnauer says that Renault is happy with the rules as originally agreed.

“Speaking to the powertrain guys, we want to keep it as is,” he said when asked about the situation by Autosport.

“Now I don't deeply follow it, I wasn't involved in the negotiations and the reasons why, but I asked them those questions. And yeah, we're happy to keep it as is. So I would imagine it's going to be unlikely that it's changed.”

Szafnauer also downplayed Horner’s reference to Frankenstein cars.

“We haven't quite gotten that far yet,” he said. "We haven't determined that yet. I hope it isn't a Frankenstein package.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, arrives on the grid

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, arrives on the grid

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I remember being in all the meetings to determine what the regulations are now, and everybody, including me, said all the racing is going to be horrible, all the cars are going to look the same, it's not going to be F1 anymore, and all that.

“That really didn't happen. So it's hard to predict the future, especially when the [chassis] regulations haven't been determined. So hopefully, we'll get there.”

Horner has suggested that Red Bull is more concerned about 2026 than some rivals because the company is further along with its development, and has thus discovered the pitfalls earlier.

Szafnauer is sceptical about the claim that Red Bull is ahead of the game, while acknowledging it is impossible to know how far others have got with their R&D.

“It's one of those things where you have to have perfect information to be able to compare those two things,” he said. “And I don't. I know where we are. I don't know where the rest of them are.

“I worked at other engine manufacturers before. So I can only imagine what Honda have done already, once they've decided that they're going to be in. So I'd be surprised [about Red Bull].”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Formula 1
British GP

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Formula 1

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alpine More
Alpine
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

Formula 1

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Formula 1

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe