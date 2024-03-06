All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

McLaren thinks that Red Bull’s impressive step forward with its new RB20 Formula 1 car is no real shock, considering how much of a head start the team had working on it.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull dominated last year, and all its rivals had hoped that a winter of development would allow them to close in on the world champion squad to make a better fight this campaign.

However, a major overhaul of the Red Bull concept allowed Max Verstappen to dominate last weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and has revived the prospect of Red Bull doing what it did not manage last year: winning every race.

For McLaren the situation is far from ideal, considering it had hoped that the work it had done on its new MCL38 would help it build on the strong form that it enjoyed at the end of 2023.

However, team principal Andrea Stella has said he is far from downbeat about the situation and thinks that the situation is quite easily explained.

“Certainly not depressing, definitely inspiring,” he said, summing up his feelings on the way that Red Bull has moved the bar over the winter.

“Not depressing, because I am actually very encouraged and very happy with the developments that our aerodynamic group and our design group have been able to sustain over the last 12 months.

“The rate of development is ultimately what counts. It is not the creativity of the design. It is the performance that you actually deliver with the car.

“I think we can be reasonably happy that the performance improvements over the winter have been substantial.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stella believes that the scale of progress Red Bull was able to make with its car was the result of it having turned off upgrades on its RB19 early last year so it could make an early start on its 2024 car.

“For Red Bull in the situation they were [in] last year, with the possibility to not deliver upgrades during the 2023 season, this must have given them more time to think more conceptually and make a large redesign,” he said.

“To change the car like they did, that's months of redesign. For us, there were more low-hanging fruit in terms of developing on top of the base concept that we had. And I think so far it is paying off well.

“We can see that in the ground still there is quite a lot left in the tank. So hopefully we'll see further improvements early on in the season.”

While McLaren’s place in the pecking order in Bahrain may not be as good as where the team ended the 2023 season, Stella sees huge positives from the early indicators.

“The improvement over the winter has actually materialised according to our expectation,” he said.

“If you look to last year, we have improved [in qualifying by] about 1.8 seconds, which in our calculation is pretty much the sum of Austria plus Singapore plus new car.

“From a numerical point of view, we could see this kind of improvement and it is positive that this seems to be enough to stand in the mix with Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
Next article F1 talking to Red Bull about using 220mph drone – but safety factor is a limit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears
Williams brings temporary fix for F1 steering wheel glitch

Williams brings temporary fix for F1 steering wheel glitch

Formula 1
Williams brings temporary fix for F1 steering wheel glitch Williams brings temporary fix for F1 steering wheel glitch
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk” Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
Russell: Any F1 team should "100%" try to sign Verstappen

Russell: Any F1 team should "100%" try to sign Verstappen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Russell: Any F1 team should "100%" try to sign Verstappen Russell: Any F1 team should "100%" try to sign Verstappen
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk” Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe