Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alfa Romeo "not blind" to Audi's interest in Sauber F1 team Next / Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge
Formula 1 / French GP News

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes will be in the hunt at the upcoming French Grand Prix following several stronger showings in recent races.

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix

After struggling in the first third of the 2022 season with excessive bouncing and a general lack of competitiveness, Mercedes has experienced something of a resurgence in recent races.

Lewis Hamilton scored his third consecutive podium in the Austrian Grand Prix on a Red Bull Ring circuit that was deemed to favour Mercedes less than Silverstone.

Team-mate George Russell followed Hamilton home in fourth for the second time in three races in Spielberg, after being eliminated during a start crash on home soil at Silverstone.

Both Hamilton and Russell were set for a strong qualifying result in Austria as well, until both crashed in Q3.

It led to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claiming Mercedes is just missing between two and three tenths of a second in “pure performance” compared to its rivals.

Red Bull chief Horner acknowledged that Mercedes will continue to be a threat at next week's French Grand Prix as it appears to have gotten on top of its bouncing issues.

PLUS: The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

"We'll expect them to be quick in [Paul] Ricard," Horner said.

"They're showing flashes of being there or thereabouts.

"The last two races have been pretty decent for them and there's been no sign I think of any porpoising at all, so they seem to be slowly bringing themselves back into the game."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes appears to have lost too much ground in the first part of 2022 to mount a serious title challenge, trailing leading Red Bull by 122 points. But at 237 points, the Brackley team is not miles away from Ferrari in second, trailing the Scuderia by 66 points.

Therefore, Horner expects Mercedes "to be a contender" as Hamilton and Russell might start taking valuable points off either Red Bull or Ferrari on a regular basis.

"I think they'll be a contender," he reckoned.

"They keep consistently scoring points.

"I'm not sure how far off they are in the constructors' or drivers' [championships] at the moment, but you know, sometimes having more cars in play is a good thing. Sometimes it might be a bad thing.

"But I think for the fans it is great to have six cars, competing for victories."

Tickets
shares
comments
Alfa Romeo "not blind" to Audi's interest in Sauber F1 team
Previous article

Alfa Romeo "not blind" to Audi's interest in Sauber F1 team
Next article

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge
More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: F1's track limits will be "bigger issue" at Paul Ricard French GP
Formula 1

Horner: F1's track limits will be "bigger issue" at Paul Ricard

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

The Alpine Formula 1 team has traced the causes of the reliability woes that have impacted its drivers over the last two race weekends.

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire

Red Bull Ring marshals have defended their handling of Carlos Sainz’s fire at Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, after criticism over their response to his flaming Ferrari.

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge

The Williams FW17 was the fastest Formula 1 car of 1995 based on supertimes, but missed out on both the drivers' and constructors' titles to Michael Schumacher and Benetton. However, David Coulthard remembers it fondly as the machine which he took to a first F1 win, and cites it as his top car in Autosport's weekly Friday Favourite series

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes will be in the hunt at the upcoming French Grand Prix following several stronger showings in recent races.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
20 h
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.