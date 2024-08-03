All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Red Bull to replace Wheatley internally in F1 management shakeup

The Formula 1 world champions will use the exits of veterans Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley to freshen-up its management structure 

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Upd:
Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing team manager

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing team manager

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull will promote from within its Formula 1 team to replace departing sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

Wheatley will leave Red Bull at the end of the current campaign after an 18-year stint at the F1 world champions. The 57-year-old will become the Audi F1 team principal in a switch after overhauling its own management structure.

The German car giant has taken over Swiss-based Sauber with a view to producing its own car and engine for the 2026 season but had struggled to make significant progress and lost out on signing its main driver target Carlos Sainz to Williams. 

Autosport understands that Audi's new chief operating and technical officer Mattia Binotto, the former Ferrari team boss, did not have any hand in Wheatley's appointment.

Sources say Red Bull will look to replace Wheatley from within the organisation, giving the team the chance to freshen up their management structure.

While Christian Horner will remain in control, Wheatley and Adrian Newey's subsequent departures means that Red Bull will be forced to reorganise its structure and pit wall.

That could see the return of the team manager role, rather than the sporting director title held by Wheatley.

This would be of considerable benefit as Red Bull looks to trim costs to comply with F1's cost cap.

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing team manager

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing team manager

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While Wheatley's and Newey's departures will lead to an increase in speculation that Red Bull is in turmoil, another school of thought is that the team is in a state of evolution, with veteran staff making way.

Read Also:

Designer Pierre Wache was offered new terms just days before Newey's departure was confirmed and it is likely that a new target has been identified for Wheatley's role.

It was well-known within the paddock that Wheatley harboured aspirations to be a team boss.

At the start of the year he was linked with Horner's job when the latter was facing an internal investigation.

That had created an uneasiness within the team before Wheatley signed a letter of support, pledging his faith to Horner, who signed him from Benetton in 2006.

Red Bull could now split the position held by Wheatley, possibly by promoting Gianpiero Lambiase, who is already Head of Race Engineering as well as Max Verstappen's race engineer. 

Another senior figure would be responsible for acting as a team manager in negotiations with the FIA.

However, sources say it is unlikely to look for external candidates and sees the departures of high-paid staff simply as evolution.

Watch: Mercedes Mistakes and McLaren’s Tough Decision - F1 Belgian GP Analysis

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Top Comments

Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt: What happens during an F1 summer shutdown? 

Ben Hunt: What happens during an F1 summer shutdown? 

Formula 1
Ben Hunt: What happens during an F1 summer shutdown? 
Ben Hunt: Red Bull will feel Wheatley loss more than Newey's departure

Ben Hunt: Red Bull will feel Wheatley loss more than Newey's departure

Formula 1
Ben Hunt: Red Bull will feel Wheatley loss more than Newey's departure
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Wheatley to leave Red Bull for Audi F1 team principal role

Wheatley to leave Red Bull for Audi F1 team principal role

Formula 1
Wheatley to leave Red Bull for Audi F1 team principal role
Jon Noble: Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Jon Noble: Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jon Noble: Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
The old and new ideas used by F1’s top teams for the unique Spa challenge

The old and new ideas used by F1’s top teams for the unique Spa challenge

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The old and new ideas used by F1’s top teams for the unique Spa challenge

Latest news

Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2025

Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2025

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2025
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint

Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint
WRC Finland: Dominant Rovanpera moves closer to home win

WRC Finland: Dominant Rovanpera moves closer to home win

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Dominant Rovanpera moves closer to home win
MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes

MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes

MGP MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1
Jon Noble: Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Jon Noble: Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe