Wheatley and Binotto to form “dual management” of Audi F1 team

Jonathan Wheatley and Mattia Binotto will form a “dual management” structure of Audi’s Formula 1 team when the marque rebrands the Sauber squad in 2026.

Wheatley’s upcoming exit from his sporting director role was announced by the Red Bull squad on Thursday, but no word was initially forthcoming from Audi.

It has since released a statement confirming Red Bull’s message, as well as announcing that Wheatley will only start working for Sauber/Audi in July 2025.

When he finishes working for Red Bull at the end of 2024, he will then be on gardening leaving until he starts his new team principal position with Sauber, ahead of its transformation into the Audi works team at the beginning of the following season.

Wheatley’s hiring by Audi comes just a week-and-a-half after the manufacturer revealed it had axed previous Sauber team CEO Andreas Seidl and chairman of the board Oliver Hoffmann after an internal power struggle had emerged between the pair.

Audi has now revealed how the Binotto/Wheatley combination will work, saying in a statement that "there is a clear division of duties, and responsibilities have been individually defined", as well as how they will each "jointly take responsibility for the success of the racing team" and "report directly to [Audi CEO] Gernot Dollner in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG".

Binotto, as team COO and CTO, will be in charge of Audi’s Hinwil factory and technical department - overseeing the design and build of new Audi cars - as well as its engine plant in Neuburg.

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wheatley will run the outfit’s F1 team at events and be its media spokesperson.

“The decision in favour of a dual management team is part of the realignment of the control structure of the future factory team in the context of the full takeover of all shares in the Sauber Group by Audi,” read the Audi statement.

“I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as team principal for our future Formula 1 team,” said Gernot Dollner.

“Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula 1 race victories and world championship titles in his Formula 1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock. He is a very valuable addition to our team.



“With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1.

“I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi.

“Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, with Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wheatley said: “I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last 18 years and will leave with many fond memories.

“However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.

“Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.”

Binotto added: “I have known Jonathan for many years and rate him highly as an experienced and committed motorsport expert.

“[As] 2026 is not a long time away now, I’m looking forward to setting up the new racing team for Audi along with Jonathan and leading it to success.”