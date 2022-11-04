Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Hamilton changed his mind about racing in F1 after 40 Next / Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks
Formula 1 News

Red Bull finalises Mateschitz succession plan

Red Bull has settled on a succession plan for the operation of the energy drinks group, including its Formula 1 teams, following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz last month.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Red Bull finalises Mateschitz succession plan

Just a fortnight after Mateschitz passed away, Red Bull has settled on how the company will be controlled going forward.

It has been decided that strategic-operational responsibility at Red Bull will no longer be executed by a single CEO, as it did under Mateschitz, and will instead be divided among three people.

In a letter that Mateschitz's son Mark sent to Red Bull staff, he explained that a solution "proposed by my father" and "supported by our Thai partners" would be put in place. The latter comment is a reference to the Yoovidhya family of entrepreneurs.

Red Bull's business will therefore be taken care of in the future by a board of directors, consisting of Franz Watzlawick (CEO Beverage Business), Alexander Kirchmayr (CFO) and Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO Corporate Projects and Investments).

Mateschitz Jr. added: "Franz, Alexander and Oliver were our dream team. I am very happy that they will be taking on this task."

The division of responsibility means that F1 teams Red Bull and AlphaTauri will fall under the responsibility of Mintzlaff, who counts sponsorship among his new tasks, and Kirchmayr from now on.

With Kirchmayr being the new CFO in the Group, he will likely be the one who gives the thumbs-up or thumbs-down on all budgets.

Mintzlaff is no stranger to German sports fans as most recently he was chairman of the board of the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and managing director of RB Leipzig.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Prior to that, he was in charge of coordinating all of Red Bull's global football commitments from 2014 until Leipzig's promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016.

Before joining Red Bull, Mintzlaff was a long-distance runner. In 1999, he finished fifth in the German half-marathon championships and eighth in the 10-kilometre distance in 2001.

From 2000 to 2008, he worked for the sporting goods manufacturer Puma, and later as a player consultant and manager, among other things.

It is thought unlikely that Red Bull's F1 operations will change much as a result of the new senior management structure, especially with F1 team boss Christian Horner having helped lead the squad back to its first championship double since 2013.

Read Also:

Speaking recently, Horner said that Mateschitz had ensured that the long-term future of Red Bull's F1 operations was secure.

"The future is set," said Horner when asked if any changes would follow Mateschitz's death.

"He's put in place a very strong foundation for the future. And with, in 2026, Red Bull becoming a power unit manufacturer, that was the missing piece of our jigsaw, and he had the vision to enable that to happen.

"And just as we've done with the chassis, we will take that same spirit, his spirit, into the future engine company."

"Following the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz we are pleased to learn of the appointment of Oliver Mintzlaff to CEO of Corporate Projects and investments," a Red Bull statement confirmed on Friday.

"Although there won’t be any changes in the day to day with Oracle Red Bull Racing, we look forward to working closely with someone likeminded, who has such a strong pedigree in elite sports."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Hamilton changed his mind about racing in F1 after 40
Previous article

Why Hamilton changed his mind about racing in F1 after 40
Next article

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 team-mate at Haas
Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 team-mate at Haas

Ferrari: Mercedes’ development rate not a worry for F1 2023
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes’ development rate not a worry for F1 2023

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Latest news

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

Fabio Quartararo says he is proud of his MotoGP title defence in 2022 whatever happens in Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix finale, after outqualifying Francesco Bagnaia.

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 team-mate at Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 team-mate at Haas

Kevin Magussen says he will have no problem teaming up with Nico Hulkenberg at the Haas Formula 1 team next year.

MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin took pole for the Valencia Grand Prix MotoGP finale, as Fabio Quartararo outqualified championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Will changing teams make Alexander Rossi an IndyCar title threat again?
IndyCar IndyCar

Will changing teams make Alexander Rossi an IndyCar title threat again?

Alexander Rossi scored eight IndyCar race victories in seven years at Andretti Autosport, but he could be on the brink of a rebirth at Arrow McLaren SP. The 2018 and 2019 series runner-up is hopeful that a clean break in a team on an upward trajectory can provide the spark that helps him take the challenge to the Penske and Ganassi teams once more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.