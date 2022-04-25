Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more Next / McLaren: Imola podium is proof that F1 progress is real
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner believes the team’s ability to get its tyres into a better operating window was the key to beating Ferrari at Imola.

Luke Smith
By:
Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola

Max Verstappen scored his second victory of the 2022 season by controlling proceedings in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, leading home Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

It marked Red Bull’s first 1-2 finish since the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix as it capitalised on a difficult race for Ferrari on home turf.

Carlos Sainz retired on the opening lap after contact with Daniel Ricciardo, while Charles Leclerc spun off the track while chasing Perez for second place in the closing stages. Leclerc ultimately recovered to finish sixth.

Red Bull scored 58 out of a possible 59 points over the sprint race weekend as it enjoyed an edge over Ferrari for outright pace, which Horner put down to how the RB18 car worked with the tyres.

“As we saw in Melbourne, the tyres, there's an operating window, and with the setup this weekend, we got it right,” Horner explained.

“We could see that Charles was struggling a little bit more with the front tyres here than we were, both in yesterday's race and it was starting to happen in the latter part of today's race.

“So that just gave us the the upper hand, and I think Max was able to manage the race perfectly.

“Checo was able to build a gap to Charles and manage that gap. And at no point other than one trip across the grass with Checo did we really come under too much pressure.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, the rest of the field

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, the rest of the field

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen scored pole position in Friday’s qualifying session, but was able to recover from losing the lead of the sprint race to Leclerc off the line to overtake the Ferrari in the closing stages of the Saturday event.

Ferrari opted to bring Leclerc in for a second stop late in the Sunday race, taking a set of softs the team hoped would help him catch Perez, only for the spin to end the team’s hopes of splitting the Red Bulls.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto felt tyre management had been a more noticeable weakness for the team in the sprint race, but conceded the lack of dry practice running may have impacted its understanding of the medium compound used in the race.

“We have only very little [time] to set up the car, only one session on Friday, which was completely wet, so very little data to collect on drivers to do even the long run,” Binotto said.

“It is true we had FP2 on Saturday morning, but the feeling is that we have a lack of experience through this weekend when coming to the sprint race.

“But you are right that Red Bull did a better job in that respect. So we will certainly review and understand why we couldn't do as well such a good job.”

The result saw Red Bull slash Ferrari’s lead in the constructors’ championship down to just 11 points, as well as drawing level at two wins apiece for the teams in the opening four rounds of the season.

Horner thought the fight between Red Bull and Ferrari would continue to be “horses for courses” this year, swinging back and forth due to the fine margins involved.

“Ferrari have got a great car, they've got great drivers,” Horner said.

“They've been unlucky at this race. But for sure, they're going to be super competitive in two weeks' time. And I think it'll be like that for the whole season.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more
Previous article

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more
Next article

McLaren: Imola podium is proof that F1 progress is real

McLaren: Imola podium is proof that F1 progress is real
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"' Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'

Alonso: ‘Chaos is guaranteed’ if rain hits Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Chaos is guaranteed’ if rain hits Imola F1 race

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen "still not a fan" of F1 sprint races, despite Imola win Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "still not a fan" of F1 sprint races, despite Imola win

Horner: Honda has fixed fuel line issue that caused Verstappen's Australian GP DNF Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Horner: Honda has fixed fuel line issue that caused Verstappen's Australian GP DNF

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Brawn wants solution for F1 budget cap inflation squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn wants solution for F1 budget cap inflation squeeze

McLaren: Imola podium is proof that F1 progress is real
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Imola podium is proof that F1 progress is real

Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc’s late Imola GP push for more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points Plus

How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
1 h
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.