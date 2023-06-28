Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push Next / Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through
Formula 1 News

How a Vettel decision led to Verstappen's "old married couple" F1 engineer dynamic

Christian Horner has revealed how an interview conducted by Red Bull’s former Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel eventually led to the successful engineering partnership between Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gianpiero Lambiase, Red Bull Racing race engineer

With Verstappen dominating the current era, F1 viewers regularly listen into the in-race conversations between the Dutchman and his engineer. 

But even before Red Bull’s current wave of success increased coverage of their team radio exchanges, Lambiase had forged a reputation for keeping Verstappen in check with a no-nonsense demeanour his driver responded to positively – even teasing back as the final laps of their shock 70th Anniversary triumph played out at Silverstone in 2020. 

PLUS: How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Lambiase joined Red Bull in 2015 having previously been a race engineer to Paul di Resta and then Sergio Perez at what was then called Force India (he started out in F1 working for the team’s previous iteration as Jordan in 2005) and has been Red Bull’s head of race engineer since last summer. 

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Horner explained how Vettel – then engineered by Guillaume Rocquelin, better known as ‘Rocky’ after his own radio exchanges with the German a decade ago gained fame – had taken a key role in ensuring Lambiase signed for Red Bull. 

“GP has grown a huge amount,” Horner said of Lambiase. “GP originally came as a replacement to Rocky, who was stepping up into the role as head of race engineering – the role that GP effectively has now.  

“And he went through a gruelling process that included being interviewed at length by Sebastian to become Rocky’s successor [as Vettel’s race engineer].

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing talks with his engineer Guillaume Rocquelin on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing talks with his engineer Guillaume Rocquelin on the grid

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

“And he committed to join the team and shortly afterwards Sebastian buggered off to Ferrari! So, he came to engineer Sebastian Vettel and got Daniil Kvyat.  

“Who he did a great job with and then obviously when Max stepped up and into the main seat, the two of them built a bond very quickly and it’s been hugely successful.” 

Read Also:

Horner says Red Bull has “absolutely” empowered Lambiase to be forceful with Verstappen when required in what he calls a “brutally honest” dynamic. 

“It’s his job, he’s the interface with the driver on the track,” added Horner. “Max is a strong character to deal with and GP is equally as feisty.  

“So, sometimes they’re like an old married couple arguing about what channel to watch on the TV, but there’s a real respect and a trust and a relationship between the two of them.”

shares
comments

Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push

Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Newey's influence is felt in more than just F1 car design at Red Bull

How Newey's influence is felt in more than just F1 car design at Red Bull

Formula 1

How Newey's influence is felt in more than just F1 car design at Red Bull How Newey's influence is felt in more than just F1 car design at Red Bull

Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face

Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face

Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Formula 1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull’s downwash sidepods not why it is dominating F1 – Allison

Red Bull’s downwash sidepods not why it is dominating F1 – Allison

Formula 1

Red Bull’s downwash sidepods not why it is dominating F1 – Allison Red Bull’s downwash sidepods not why it is dominating F1 – Allison

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Formula 1

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Latest news

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 Formula 1

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

WRC WRC

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe