Formula 1 United States GP

Red Bull embraces stronger connection with partners AT&T

Telecommunications giant extends deal with Formula 1 team

Mark Mann-Bryans
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

The Red Bull Formula 1 team has extended and expanded its long-standing partnership with AT&T from 2025 onwards.

AT&T has worked alongside Red Bull for over a decade, with its technology allowing the team to collect and analyse data as quickly as possible.

The amount of information that can be processed in this manner would be impossible for a human to churn out in the same way.

AT&T claims that its technology “supports four billion equations” for every F1 race, with “data from over 250 sensors” sent from any race across the globe to Red Bull's F1 HQ in Milton Keynes.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing highly values AT&T’s contribution to our team and we consider their partnership and expertise in connectivity as mission-critical to our operation at the racetrack,” team boss Christian Horner said.

“The race begins long before the lights flash on the track, and AT&T is a crucial partner in ensuring we're ready to win from day one.

“AT&T’s partnership allows us to transport ever increasing amounts of data for the comprehensive analyses that lead to more precise decisions in the development of our cars before, during, and after each race.”

The new deal will kick in from the start of the 2025 season and will see the two companies work closer together.

AT&T input assists Red Bull in data processing

Photo by: Oracle Red Bull Racing

It will also result in AT&T branding on the Red Bull car, driver overalls and team kits as well as sponsor boards and media backdrops.

“It has been a pride point for our entire team to provide Oracle Red Bull Racing with the essential connectivity needed before and on race day,” AT&T chief marketing and growth officer Kellyn Kenny said.

“Our new, expanded partnership will open up even greater possibility. We will be able to tap into the years of collaboration we’ve had on the technical side, to not only tell deep, meaningful stories but to create new, innovative experiences that will delight and excite fans.”

The deal was announced ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, where Red Bull's triple world champion and current drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen will be hoping for a return to form against the resurgent McLaren team that now leads the constructors' standings.

Top Comments

Red Bull Racing
