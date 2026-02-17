Skip to main content

Formula 1

Red Bull chief designer leaves F1 team

A Red Bull Racing veteran of 20 years, chief designer Craig Skinner is moving on from the F1 team

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Red Bull's veteran Formula 1 chief designer Craig Skinner has left the Milton Keynes team, Autosport can confirm.

Skinner was an integral part of its success in recent seasons, as it established a second era of dominance powering Max Verstappen to four, consecutive titles from 2021 to 2024.

However, following rumours of his departure, Red Bull confirmed to Autosport that Skinner has moved on from the role. His exit is not thought to be connected to previous high-profile departures at the team in recent years.

An engineering graduate from the University of Glasgow, Skinner joined Red Bull at the start of the 2006 season, around the same time as design legend Adrian Newey, as a CFD engineer before graduating to senior roles within the aerodynamics department.

Following a four-year stint as chief of aerodynamics, Skinner became the chief designer in 2022, working closely with Newey and technical director Pierre Wache.

Craig Skinner, Red Bull Racing Chief Designer

Craig Skinner, Red Bull Racing Chief Designer

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Newey has since left for Aston Martin, and following the exit of ex-team boss Christian Horner last July, Skinner is the latest senior technical member to leave. Former sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is also now heading up Audi's F1 team and chief strategist Will Courtenay has moved to McLaren.

Under current team principal Laurent Mekies, however, the new-look Red Bull enjoyed a resurgence over the latter half of 2025, and it also made a promising start to the 2026 pre-season.

With assistance from Ford, Red Bull's RB22 features the squad's first-ever in-house power unit, which has defied expectations thus far – drawing praise for its efficient electric energy deployment.

But while praising the effort the team at the Milton Keynes campus had made, Verstappen hasn't been a big fan of the incoming regulations yet, calling the new cars "anti-racing" and "not fun" to drive given the lengths drivers have to go to in order to harvest electric energy.

