Subscribe
Previous / Honda has “no objections” over Alonso despite chequered F1 past Next / The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison
Formula 1 News

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Helmut Marko says Red Bull has decided against selling AlphaTauri or moving it away from its Italian home base, but revealed the Formula 1 team will expand its UK presence.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

The future of AlphaTauri was unclear following reports new Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was unhappy with the Faenza team's performance.

Amid a troubled season start, Marko acknowledged in March that AlphaTauri had to improve both its on-track performances and its commercial output.

The following month it was announced long-time team boss Franz Tost would depart at the end of the season, being replaced by Ferrari's Laurent Mekies. Former FIA secretary general Peter Bayer will become the team's CEO.

After weeks of evaluation, Red Bull has now finalised how the new-look AlphaTauri team will operate.

It had considered the sale of the team, but that has now been ruled out. AlphaTauri's current Faenza base near Imola will remain the team's main hub, but it will also employ more staff from its UK outpost in Bicester.

Currently Bicester houses AlphaTauri's aerodynamics department, but more staff will be deployed there to improve its synergy with parent team Red Bull.

"The decision has been made. AlphaTauri will remain fully owned by Red Bull and will continue to be run as a junior team," Red Bull advisor Marko revealed in a YouTube interview with Autosport's sister website Formel1.de.

But according to Marko, Mintzlaff asked the team to "use as many synergies with Red Bull Racing as are allowed by the regulations", which means moving more staff to Bicester, which is just down the road from Red Bull's F1 headquarters in Milton Keynes.

"The cooperation with Red Bull Racing will be closer, also in terms of cost cap and synergies." Marko clarifies. "With his know-how, which he has acquired at the FIA, [Bayer] is very important. Of course, this will also flow into Red Bull Racing."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

But Marko stressed that while "many options were considered", its Faenza site will not be abandoned and "the rest of the staff will remain in Italy", including Bayer and Mekies.

Outgoing team principal Tost felt a more even split between Faenza and Bicester was the right decision as the team tries to be more competitive on F1's job market, with a relocation to Italy often proving a stumbling block for experienced staff and their families.

Read Also:

"It was always clear to me anyway that the team would stay in Faenza. We have all the infrastructure here," Tost explained in a separate, yet to be published YouTube interview with Formel1.de.

"In England AlphaTauri already has a lot of employees. The whole aero team is in England. And what we will certainly do in the future is, if we want to sign engineers but they just don't go to Italy, for whatever reason, that they can then work from that base in England.

"I think that will help the team in the future because it was just very, very difficult in the past to bring experienced engineers here to Italy. Experienced engineers, they're like 35, 40 years old, they have families, they have children, and then they don't want to go to Italy."

What Red Bull has yet to decide is whether the AlphaTauri moniker, promoting Red Bull's in-house clothing brand, will be kept or whether the team will see another name change.

"That has not yet been decided," said Tost. "That is in the hands of Red Bull, what they then want to call the team in future."

shares
comments

Related video

Honda has “no objections” over Alonso despite chequered F1 past

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Formula 1

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later" Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

Formula 1

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock" De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

Magazine: Imola cancellation analysis, Indy 500 preview

Magazine: Imola cancellation analysis, Indy 500 preview

MISC General

Magazine: Imola cancellation analysis, Indy 500 preview Magazine: Imola cancellation analysis, Indy 500 preview

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe