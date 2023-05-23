Subscribe
Previous / McLaren reveals special 'Triple Crown' celebration livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races Next / Aston Martin to join forces with Honda in F1 from 2026
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

How Imola's 2023 F1 race being cancelled impacted McLaren fitting its 'Triple Crown' livery

McLaren has revealed how the cancellation of Formula 1’s 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix meant adjusting its procedure for adorning its cars in its special ‘Triple Crown’ celebration livery.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
McLaren MCL60 Triple Crown livery for Monaco GP

The British team will run a temporary colour scheme at the next two F1 races in Monaco and Spain, which incorporates the three livery designs of its cars that won the 1974 Indianapolis 500, the 1984 Monaco GP and the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours.

It had faced a tight turnaround to change the vinyl wrapping that McLaren uses to add its livery to its chassis aerodynamic surfaces given the Imola event was set to be the first round of F1’s first triple header of the 2023 season.

Once the race in north-eastern Italy was cancelled, following what has been described as the worst flooding in the country in a century, teams were eventually allowed back into the paddock to retrieve their cars and equipment and send that on to Monaco for this weekend’s race.

McLaren had always planned to change its livery at a facility in Italy following the Imola event, but instead was able to get started a day earlier once the bodywork panels from MCL60s that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will use in Monaco and at Barcelona had been recovered from the Imola track.

The work also included changing the colours of the spare panels and wings the team had been planning to transport through the first part of the planned triple header.

When asked to explain how it had to adapt its plans for incorporating the new livery onto the MCL60s by Autosport, McLaren Racing COO Piers Thynne replied: “We were in full ‘delivery mode’ into the Imola event and it was a very tricky situation for everyone in that region.

“It is important that we just reflect on was it the right call? And it absolutely was the right call to cancel that event.

A view of the wet track

A view of the wet track

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“Having been at the circuit on the Monday and Tuesday, by Tuesday afternoon it was untenable and I’m absolutely very pleased that the decision was made so that they could support the local people and the infrastructure to recover.

“We obviously then went into re-planning mode – because logistically we had people booked on to flights to come to the event.

“So, we had to work on adjusting the entry to the event first, but also we had to adjust how this project was going to be delivered.

“So, we were able to get back into the circuit on Friday morning to collapse our kit and equipment, and extract the right parts.

“And we made some adjustments there and then by Saturday we were into that project at an external facility. And so that project hadn’t due to be started until Sunday night.

“So, essentially we adjusted the logistics plan to start it on Saturday morning and it was done through Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and all the parts are complete now and in transit to Monaco.”

Thynne also explained that the ‘Triple Crown’ livery is had been under development at McLaren “for some time” and it follows the team running a special one-off livery as part of its deal with the Gulf Oil company that won favour with many F1 fans at the 2021 Monaco race.

McLaren MCL60 Triple Crown livery for Monaco GP

McLaren MCL60 Triple Crown livery for Monaco GP

Photo by: McLaren

“We are probably the forerunners of doing this kind of thing and certainly we’ve had some good results in the past from an engagement perspective,” Thynne added.

“The team who do it, obviously you’ve got the creative input which I think is absolutely fantastic and really does nod to all aspects of the Triple Crown.

“But we should just take a moment to acknowledge the actual physical challenge, because extracting ourselves from Imola under control in what was quite a difficult situation, and doing this piece of work to all of the stock, was quite a moving target over the last three or four days.

“So, definitely a shout-out to the guys who have done it in the field, and really looking forward to seeing it roll out of the garage later this week.”

shares
comments

McLaren reveals special 'Triple Crown' celebration livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

Aston Martin to join forces with Honda in F1 from 2026
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
McLaren reveals special 'Triple Crown' celebration livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

McLaren reveals special 'Triple Crown' celebration livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

Formula 1
Monaco GP

McLaren reveals special 'Triple Crown' celebration livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races McLaren reveals special 'Triple Crown' celebration livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

F1 donates €1million and Imola event food to Emilia-Romagna flooding relief effort

F1 donates €1million and Imola event food to Emilia-Romagna flooding relief effort

Formula 1

F1 donates €1million and Imola event food to Emilia-Romagna flooding relief effort F1 donates €1million and Imola event food to Emilia-Romagna flooding relief effort

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Latest news

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

NAS NASCAR

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

F1 Formula 1

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

F1 Formula 1

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

F1 Formula 1

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe