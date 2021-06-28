Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF Next / Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Formula 1 News

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

By:

Red Bull "can't believe" that Formula 1 title rival Mercedes will not bring any upgrades to its car for the remainder of this season.

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Mercedes revealed after its defeat in the Styrian Grand Prix that it has turned off development work on its 2021 car so it can throw all its resources on to its 2022 challenger.

With Lewis Hamilton having urged his team after the race on Sunday to try to bring some upgrades to the car, the situation appears to heavily favour Red Bull's title ambitions right now.

However, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is sceptical that the Mercedes situation is as clear as its team boss Toto Wolff is making out.

"What Mercedes do is very much their business, so we're just focused on ourselves," explained Horner.

"We know that Toto likes to throw the light somewhere else, so I can't believe that they'll go through the rest of this year without putting a single component on the car.

"But, as I say, what we can do is focus on our own job. Of course it is a balancing act between this year and next year, but if that means we've all got to work a bit harder than the other teams, we are fully up for it."

Mercedes is well aware that Red Bull is still pushing hard with its current car, with the Milton Keynes-based team having been spotted taking delivering of new components in the Red Bull Ring paddock at the weekend.

However, with F1 switching to an all-new concept of car in 2022, Wolff thinks that diverting any effort away from the new rules will prove costly in the long term.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field on the opening lap

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

He explained: "It is a very, very tricky decision, because we are having new regulations not only for next year but for years to come, a completely different car concept.

"You've got to choose the right balance, and pretty much everybody is going to be on next year's car. Some may still bring stuff. Red Bull has brought trucks or vans Thursday and Friday with new parts. And fair enough, it's a strategy.

"And one that proves to be successful as it stands, because here, they were simply in a league of their own car-pace wise."

Horner said Red Bull was also carefully weighing up where to balance its current resources, but felt it was in a very good shape because it had started the season so strongly.

"For the first time in quite a while we've come out the blocks this year with a competitive car and we've managed to optimise that and tune it," he said.

"But you're at the top of the curve with these cars, you're into marginal gains. And obviously when you look at the new car for next year, every time it goes through a development cycle, it's significant steps.

"So it's getting that balance right between the marginal gains for this year and the big steps for next year. But that's no different to how it's been in the past."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF

Previous article

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF

Next article

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

14 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if ‘wacky’ set-up contributed to Styrian GP struggles

2 h
3
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

2 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

40 min
5
Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

5 m
Latest news
Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
F1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

3m
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

8m
Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
F1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

40m
Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF
F1

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF

1 h
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus
F1

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

1 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout Styrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Leclerc's Styrian GP charge "one of my best performances" in F1 Styrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc's Styrian GP charge "one of my best performances" in F1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Styrian GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions
Formula 1

Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality' Styrian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Mercedes investigating if ‘wacky’ set-up contributed to Styrian GP struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if ‘wacky’ set-up contributed to Styrian GP struggles

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
8m
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
1 h
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

Latest news

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria F1 DNF

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.