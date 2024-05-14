All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 San Marino GP
Special feature

Q&A: Brabham remembers Ratzenberger 30 years on

As Formula 1 returns to Imola this weekend, it will mark 30 years since Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger lost their lives at the circuit on a terrible weekend for F1. Ratzenberger's Simtek team-mate David Brabham reflects on the Austrian driver and a tough time for all in an exclusive Q&A

Steve Whitfield
David Brabham talks with team mate Roland Ratzenberger, Simtek S941 Formula One Testing, Imola, Italy, 7-11 March 1994.

Photo by: Sutton Images

What are your memories of Roland? When did you first come across him?

David Brabham: As we were coming up through the ranks, he was ahead of me – he was older than I was. Obviously, I knew of him because he was doing well wherever he was going, whether it was sportscars or single-seaters [including winning the 1986 Formula Ford Festival], touring cars.

I think everyone loved his story because he had nothing, he had no support from the family, they were dead against it. That didn’t deter him; he would sleep in his car because he couldn’t afford to stay somewhere. He put everything into his racing, and his dream was to get to Formula 1.

PLUS: How Ratzenberger beat the odds to realise his cruelly short-lived F1 dream

If you saw the way he went about his racing in the junior categories, you probably thought there was no way he’s getting to F1, but he did through hard work, dedication and sheer utter focus to get there. He didn’t care how he was going to get there, it was just he was going to get there, and that’s the bit that I think everyone loved about him.

How highly did you rate him behind the wheel?

DB: As a team-mate, you’ve got to remember the situation. We were Simtek, a brand-new team. Nick Wirth was 28, I was 28 as a driver and Nick was the designer, the team boss, the aerodynamicist, he did all of that at a young age. So, we were quite up against it in the world of Formula 1.

When I knew Roland was going to be my team-mate I was like [Brabham rubs his hands together], brilliant, because we needed someone with experience to really help the team. It was about getting the team from being green as hell to an established team. Everyone was chipping in and helping one another, and to have someone like Roland who was fast, was well-experienced, was hungry – they were all the ingredients we needed.

Brabham welcomed Ratzenberger's arrival at the start-up Simtek team run by the youthful aerodynamicist Wirth

Brabham welcomed Ratzenberger's arrival at the start-up Simtek team run by the youthful aerodynamicist Wirth

Photo by: Sutton Images

What was he like as a person?

DB: He was a nice guy, but there was an edge to him as well. He was a competitor – he wanted to do well. Outside of being a racing driver he was a great guy to be around. Super-fit – he was much fitter than I was, and he dragged me along a bit with the fitness, and I helped him on the driving aspect of a Formula 1 car and carbon brakes, so we helped each other quite a lot. Obviously [the crash] happened and it’s a shame we never got to see the potential of Roland.

What are your memories of the aftermath of Roland’s fatal crash on the Saturday at Imola, and how tough it was for you and the team to keep going on the Sunday?

DB: We were thrown into a situation that none of us had ever experienced before, and it was on the world stage, so all eyes are looking at you and you’re wary of that too. So, to make the right decisions was difficult because you just wouldn’t know what the right decisions were.

"I kind of sensed that if I was to stop and not race it would go flat again and it would be hard to pick up"
David Brabham

I was under no pressure to race, I was obviously concerned about the car – Roland’s front wing fell off, so it’s like, ‘Well, is my front wing going to fall off as well?’ I had to put a leap of faith in the team and I felt that, if I did the warm-up, I would kind of know whether I could race or not.

If I look back now, was I in the place to race? No. I did it because, after the warm-up, I sensed a lift in the team, very minor, but I kind of sensed that if I was to stop and not race it would go flat again and it would be hard to pick up. I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to race.’ It’s not because I wanted to race, it’s because I did it for the team to keep that faith and that momentum going.

With Ayrton Senna’s fatality on the Sunday and Karl Wendlinger’s serious accident in Monaco, it seemed like it was one bad thing after another. Did it make you question why you were racing?

DB: I’d say no, but I know it did affect my driving, I think it did everybody. Even the junior categories, I know talking to a lot of team bosses around that time, particularly Brazilian drivers, they were off pace because the effect Senna going had on them was huge. I think it took a lot of people time to adjust, as it did me, but you keep pushing and you know you’ve got these things in your head and you’re trying to break through them and clear them.

F1 never got the chance to see what Ratzenberger could do when he crashed fatally at Imola

F1 never got the chance to see what Ratzenberger could do when he crashed fatally at Imola

Photo by: Motorsport Images

PLUS: How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

After a few races, it started to feel OK but during that period when you had that weekend [at Imola] and then you had Wendlinger, everyone’s looking at each other going, ‘What the hell is going on?’ I don’t think we’d experienced in our lifetime anything like that before. It was more like my dad’s days – my mum and dad were very practical about it.

I thought my mum would be a little bit different, but she said, ‘Well, it’s racing, you’ve got to crack on.’ She lived that every bloody weekend – every time Dad went out to race, she didn’t know if he was going to come back, and they went to lots of funerals. They saw life from a different perspective, so I touched a bit of that through that weekend as a lot of people did.

The good that came out of that: we’ve saved a lot of lives since then. If there was one purpose in that whole process it was like their sacrifice created more safety in the future because the turnaround was swift and fast, and that momentum is still there today.

PLUS: How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

All the advancements from the cars, the tracks, the safety equipment we wear today, have saved many drivers’ lives and probably marshals and spectators. It’s created a much safer environment.

Ratzenberger will be remembered as F1 returns to Imola this weekend

Ratzenberger will be remembered as F1 returns to Imola this weekend

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Next article Magnussen: "Unfinished business" with Haas F1 behind desire to stay

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Steve Whitfield
Hitech's double delight on rain-affected Silverstone GB3 weekend

Hitech's double delight on rain-affected Silverstone GB3 weekend

National
Hitech's double delight on rain-affected Silverstone GB3 weekend
Sharp cuts clear for early GB3 lead as Barwell bags British GT brace

Sharp cuts clear for early GB3 lead as Barwell bags British GT brace

National
Sharp cuts clear for early GB3 lead as Barwell bags British GT brace
The eagerly-anticipated 2023 rematch taking place on a new stage in GB3

The eagerly-anticipated 2023 rematch taking place on a new stage in GB3

National
The eagerly-anticipated 2023 rematch taking place on a new stage in GB3
More from
David Brabham
Brabham to return to full-time racing in GT Cup at the wheel of a Brabham

Brabham to return to full-time racing in GT Cup at the wheel of a Brabham

National
Brabham to return to full-time racing in GT Cup at the wheel of a Brabham
Friday favourite: The unforgiving mountain track that captivates a Le Mans winner

Friday favourite: The unforgiving mountain track that captivates a Le Mans winner

Supercars
Friday favourite: The unforgiving mountain track that captivates a Le Mans winner
Brabham's return: The inside story

Brabham's return: The inside story

Plus
Plus
WEC
Brabham's return: The inside story

Latest news

Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

NAS NASCAR Cup
Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview

Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio

IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs

Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe