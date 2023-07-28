Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1 Next / F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has received a three-place grid penalty for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after impeding Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in qualifying.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

In Q2, Magnussen hit the wall coming out of Speaker's Corner and, with his damaged Haas, the Dane stuck to the racing line through the following corners, severely hindering Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver made his displeasure known on the team radio and called for Magnussen to be penalised.

Following a post-session investigation, the stewards slapped Magnussen with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race, as they said that he and his Haas team should have taken more care to avoid holding up the Ferrari.

In their verdict, the stewards wrote: "Magnussen left the track at Turn 9 and made contact with the wall. He then rejoined and drove the dry line.

"Leclerc, who was on a fast lap, caught Magnussen who did not give way until Turn 16.

"Magnussen explained that he did not feel it was safe to move off onto the wet at speed and give room to Leclerc, particularly in the turns between 11 and 15.

"The Stewards observed that he did not receive a warning from his team that Leclerc was behind until Leclerc was right behind him at Turn 10. The team also told him to push, as he needed to make it to the line to get another lap.

"Whether it was his failure to slow and yield following his accident, or whether it was the team's failure to give information early enough that he could have pulled off earlier, or whether it was the instruction to push through the lap; in any case the Stewards determine that he unnecessarily impeded Leclerc."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

The penalty drops Magnussen from 13th to 16th on the grid, as the damage sustained in the contact with the wall damaged his car too much to improve on his final lap and advance to Q3.

"I hit the wall in Turn 9 exit and damaged the car, the rear wing and the floor, so got another attempt, but obviously but it was with the damaged car," Magnussen said when asked about his off by Motorsport.com.

"I think I made the best of it but shouldn't have been off, of course. The car was pretty damaged, I was in the tyre wall."

After cooling down and reviewing the incident, polesitter Leclerc showed more understanding of the difficult situation Magnussen was in.

"There's just one dry line, it's very difficult to go outside of the dry line on slicks," he conceded.

"In normal circumstances, you would have moved away from the racing line, but in those conditions, it's not that easy."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

F1 Belgian GP: Sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

F1 Belgian GP: Sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Sprint shootout delayed by bad weather F1 Belgian GP: Sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen and de Vries to start Austrian GP F1 from pitlane

Magnussen and de Vries to start Austrian GP F1 from pitlane

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Magnussen and de Vries to start Austrian GP F1 from pitlane Magnussen and de Vries to start Austrian GP F1 from pitlane

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change

Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change

Formula 1

Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change Haas not ruling out sidepod concept change

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Latest news

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race

F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race

F2 FIA F2
Spa

F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

VASC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

FE Formula E
London ePrix I

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe