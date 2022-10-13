Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gasly and Ocon "mature enough" to work together at Alpine F1 team Next / Steiner: Schumacher has "home advantage" to keep 2023 Haas F1 seat
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Pourchaire gets first F1 practice outing for Alfa Romeo at United States GP

Sauber protege Theo Pourchaire will make his Formula 1 practice debut at the United States Grand Prix later this month when he lines up for Alfa Romeo in FP1.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Pourchaire gets first F1 practice outing for Alfa Romeo at United States GP

The French 19-year-old, who currently lies second in the FIA Formula 2 points standings, will make his first appearance in Alfa Romeo's C42 at the Circuit of the Americas after driving a 2019-spec Alfa in a private test at the Hungaroring last August.

He will stand in for Valtteri Bottas at COTA, Zhou Guanyu's debut in Bahrain counting towards the team's allocation of providing two rookie sessions.

Alfa Romeo also announced Pourchaire will be promoted to reserve driver duties for 2023, with that role having been occupied this year by Robert Kubica.

"I am thrilled to be making my free practice debut in Austin," said Pourchaire, who has won three F2 feature races in his second season in the championship at Bahrain's Sakhir Circuit, Imola and Spa.

"It will be my second time behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, but in some ways, it will feel like it's the first time, as this time it will be during an official grand prix session.

"It feels like a dream coming true, and I want to thank Alfa Romeo for putting their trust in me and granting me this amazing opportunity.

"I am looking forward to being on track, and I will make sure to get the most out of it and to do my best to support the team as they prepare for the United States Grand Prix."

Pourchaire's debut had been planned for his home grand prix at Paul Ricard, before the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix prompted F2 to move its supporting race to the French GP round. It was decided by Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur that Pourchaire would not drive the Alfa at any rounds with a clashing F2 event.

Théo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo

Théo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Vasseur hailed Pourchaire's progress since he joined the Sauber Academy in 2019, having finished runner-up to Oscar Piastri in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship and become F2's youngest-ever winner when he claimed the Monaco feature race last season.

"Theo has been delivering great performances over the course of this season, as well as during the previous years," remarked Vasseur.

"We have been working closely with him for almost four years now, as a member of our Academy, and we have been impressed by his constant progress and development as a driver first and, equally importantly, as a person.

"We are delighted to give him his first free practice outing next week: it's a well-deserved opportunity, and I'm confident he will once again impress us with his performances, as he will help the team gather valuable data ahead of the United States Grand Prix."

Read Also:

Pourchaire won't be the only rookie to get FP1 mileage in Austin, as 2021 Formula 2 runner-up Robert Shwartzman gets his first run with Ferrari, while Logan Sargeant will turn out for Williams.

Antonio Giovinazzi will meanwhile get his latest outing with Haas, who it was announced this week will run Pietro Fittipaldi in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

shares
comments
Gasly and Ocon "mature enough" to work together at Alpine F1 team
Previous article

Gasly and Ocon "mature enough" to work together at Alpine F1 team
Next article

Steiner: Schumacher has "home advantage" to keep 2023 Haas F1 seat

Steiner: Schumacher has "home advantage" to keep 2023 Haas F1 seat
James Newbold More
James Newbold
How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford
Formula 1

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford

Mercedes GT ace Buhk announces retirement Hockenheimring
DTM

Mercedes GT ace Buhk announces retirement

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”

Esteban Ocon says Alpine’s new Formula 1 car floor helped the team to its Japanese Grand Prix double points finish as it made the A522 a “pure pleasure” to drive.

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes it will be "very tough" to stay in the fight for fourth place with Alpine until the end of the season.

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford

The boss of engine specialist Langford Performance Engineering opens up on a half century in the industry and working in the historic field

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round

Marc Marquez admits the 2022 Honda "makes me a bit confused" as it is hard to understand the true potential of the bike from one MotoGP round to the next.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
7 h
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Plus

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Plus

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Plus

The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Plus

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.