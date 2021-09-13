Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

By:

Portimao has been added to the F1 2021 video game in the first major update for this year’s edition of Formula 1’s official title.

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Upon the release of F1 2021 back in July, EA Sports and Codemasters announced plans to bring three new tracks to the game as free downloadable content in the coming months.

Portimao and Imola were both late additions to the 2021 F1 calendar following the cancellation of other races, with Codemasters’ team of designers working to get the tracks included on the game.

EA Sports and Codemasters announced on Monday that Portimao had been added to the game as part of the first major update for F1 2021, and is available to players from today.

It gives players a chance to race in the Portuguese Grand Prix for the first time on an official F1 title, replicating the real-life race that was staged back in April.

Along with the addition of Portimao, the 13 September title update includes updated car performances to more accurately reflect the 2021 season more closely, and the addition of the Aston Martin safety car to go alongside the Mercedes AMG GT R.

Plans for future additions to the game were also outlined as part of the announcement.

In October, Imola will join the roster of circuits, while a long-awaited update to F1’s online Esports offering will also come next month after seeing its competitive leagues be blighted by teething problems.

A November update will then see the Jeddah Street Circuit get added to the game ahead of the inaugural running of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December.

F2 will also get its full 2021 season update in the November update, adding this year’s cars and drivers to the game.

“We’re thrilled to finally release our first free circuit and update our players on what’s to come in the months ahead,” said Paul Jeal, F1 senior franchise director at Codemasters.

“Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new 2021 season circuits, and Jeddah will be a highlight releasing a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December.”

Along with today’s update, EA Sports and Codemasters are also currently offering a free trial of F1 2021 on Xbox and Playstation, which is available to download now from the respective stores.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Previous article

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

1 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

27 min
3
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

1 h
4
Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

24 min
5
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

15 h
Latest news
Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
F1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

24m
Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
F1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

27m
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
F1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

1 h
Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
F1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

1 h
Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
F1

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Wolff calls Verstappen move on Hamilton a ‘tactical foul’ in Italian GP crash Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff calls Verstappen move on Hamilton a ‘tactical foul’ in Italian GP crash

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
1 h
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
22 h
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.