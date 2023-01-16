Podcast: Live from the Autosport International Show

The Autosport International was back for the first time since 2020 with over 100,000 expected through the doors, at our traditional starting point on the motorsport calendar.

Host Martyn Lee is joined on stage by Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith, Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas and GP Racing editor Stuart Codling to discuss some of the recent news dominating Formula 1.

Michael Andretti has publicly complained about the resistance from existing teams regarding his proposal to enter F1. What's the problem with welcoming extra cars on the grid? Or with F1’s recent success, should they leave alone a winning formula?

PLUS: Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

We also discuss the chances for Red Bull, given its cost cap punishment. The podcast was recorded before the news broke that James Vowles left Mercedes to become Williams team principal, but the team discuss if Mercedes recover over the winter and challenge for the world title again.

And what will Ferrari expect in 2023 under its new team principal Fred Vasseur.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.