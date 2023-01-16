Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1 Next / F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1 Podcast

Podcast: Live from the Autosport International Show

The latest episode of the Autosport podcast comes live from the Autosport International main stage at Birmingham’s NEC.

Podcast: Live from the Autosport International Show

The Autosport International was back for the first time since 2020 with over 100,000 expected through the doors, at our traditional starting point on the motorsport calendar.

Host Martyn Lee is joined on stage by Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith, Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas and GP Racing editor Stuart Codling to discuss some of the recent news dominating Formula 1.

Michael Andretti has publicly complained about the resistance from existing teams regarding his proposal to enter F1. What's the problem with welcoming extra cars on the grid? Or with F1’s recent success, should they leave alone a winning formula?

PLUS: Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

We also discuss the chances for Red Bull, given its cost cap punishment. The podcast was recorded before the news broke that James Vowles left Mercedes to become Williams team principal, but the team discuss if Mercedes recover over the winter and challenge for the world title again.

And what will Ferrari expect in 2023 under its new team principal Fred Vasseur.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1
Previous article

The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1
Next article

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

Latest news

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Plus
WRC WRC

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai WRC team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn as he leads the marque's efforts to dethrone Toyota. But could his Formula 1 experience and evident strengths mean he turns out to be an inspired choice?

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2

The Red Bull Junior Team has announced its line-up for the 2023 season, with five newcomers to its roster, as it supports six drivers in the FIA Formula 2 championship.

McGuinness ends retirement rumours with TT 2023 entry with Honda
TT TT

McGuinness ends retirement rumours with TT 2023 entry with Honda

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness has put retirement rumours to bed as Honda has confirmed him in its road racing line-up for 2023.

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health
IMSA IMSA

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health

Two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Will Power has decided to pull out of next week’s Daytona 24 Hours due to ongoing medical issues for his wife Elizabeth.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons Plus

Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
18 h
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.