Formula 1 Podcast

Podcast: Karun Chandhok's Big Questions on F1 2023

We’ve once again teamed up with Formula 1 racer-turned-pundit Karun Chandhok for our traditional Big Questions piece looking at the campaign ahead.

Chandhok takes on topics up and down the grid, from Red Bull’s likely challengers to how much work is needed at Williams, via the line-ups that could prove most explosive on and off track.

Joining Chandhok and podcast host Martyn Lee is Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner and Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

