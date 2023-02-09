Podcast: Karun Chandhok's Big Questions on F1 2023
We’ve once again teamed up with Formula 1 racer-turned-pundit Karun Chandhok for our traditional Big Questions piece looking at the campaign ahead.
Chandhok takes on topics up and down the grid, from Red Bull’s likely challengers to how much work is needed at Williams, via the line-ups that could prove most explosive on and off track.
Joining Chandhok and podcast host Martyn Lee is Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner and Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas.
You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Albon unlikely to transform approach to develop as Williams F1 team leader
Red Bull: New Honda F1 deal was "too complicated" despite talks
Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice
Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes
Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness"
WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
