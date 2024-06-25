Podcast: F1 silly season update

The tension in the F1 paddock was clearly on the rise during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend as Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen both made public their concerns about their respective futures and pointed the finger at Carlos Sainz holding up major movements in the 2025 F1 Silly Season.

Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast is GP Editor Alex Kalinauckas and together they breakdown the sudden arrival of Alpine into the driver market conundrum, with the French factory team making a sudden late approach for the Spanish driver, and ponder whether he'll actually make a return to Enstone.

The pair also discuss what happens if Sainz chooses Audi or Williams instead and the potential scenario's if they fail to land their Number 1 target.

What does it say about Audi if they couldn't convince Sainz to join them?

Is Valtter Bottas set for a return to his first team at Williams? There's also the possibility of Liam Lawson entering discussions if RB sticks with Daniel Ricciardo.