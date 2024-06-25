All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Podcast
Formula 1

Podcast: F1 silly season update

In the latest Autosport podcast, the team discuss the latest Formula 1 driver market rumblings

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field at the start

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The tension in the F1 paddock was clearly on the rise during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend as Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen both made public their concerns about their respective futures and pointed the finger at Carlos Sainz holding up major movements in the 2025 F1 Silly Season.

Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast is GP Editor Alex Kalinauckas and together they breakdown the sudden arrival of Alpine into the driver market conundrum, with the French factory team making a sudden late approach for the Spanish driver, and ponder whether he'll actually make a return to Enstone.

The pair also discuss what happens if Sainz chooses Audi or Williams instead and the potential scenario's if they fail to land their Number 1 target.

What does it say about Audi if they couldn't convince Sainz to join them?

Is Valtter Bottas set for a return to his first team at Williams? There's also the possibility of Liam Lawson entering discussions if RB sticks with Daniel Ricciardo.

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin warns Alonso there is no quick fix for its F1 troubles
Next article Has Red Bull run out of room to improve its Formula 1 car?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

F1 Formula 1
Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview
How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

NAS NASCAR Cup
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?
Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

MGP MotoGP
Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?

Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe