Podcast: Discussing Steiner's Haas F1 team departure

Last week, the Haas F1 team announced that it would not be continuing with Guenther Steiner as its team principal going into the 2024 season.

Steiner has helmed the Haas squad since its debut season in F1 back in 2016, but a poor 2023 season saw it finish last in the constructors' standings with just 12 points.

He made an appearance at Autosport International over the weekend, opening the show on Saturday, and telling the crowd assembled at the main stage at Birmingham's NEC that it "stung" not to be able to say goodbye to his team.

In the latest Autosport podcast, Autosport's grand prix editor Alex Kalinauckas and F1 writer Jake Boxall-Legge joined Bryn Lucas for a special recording on the main stage to discuss Steiner's departure and what's next for the Haas team.