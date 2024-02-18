Subscribe
Formula 1
Podcast

Podcast: Analysing F1's 2024 car launch season

Following the launch of Red Bull's RB20, all 10 challengers for the 2024 Formula 1 season have been revealed.

Published
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Well, we say that, but like always the teams are playing their cards close to their chest, hoping to hide any details from their rivals.

From photoshopped floors, to completely new front wings and carbon fibre liveries, there are plenty of questions and intrigue.

Bryn Lucas is joined by Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew and Jake-Boxall Legge to look back at the past two weeks and what it could mean for the season ahead.

 
shares
comments
Previous article Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car
Next article Top 10: The F1 feeder series kings who were overlooked the following year

Latest news

Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension

Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension

Formula Winter Series
Valencia

Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension

GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti

GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti

GT4 Winter Series

GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti

GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt

GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt

GTWS GT Winter Series

GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe