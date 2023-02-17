Podcast: Analysing F1 2023 launch season

Subscribe
Following the conclusion of Formula 1 launch season, the latest episode of the Autosport podcast considers what we learned with less than a week until testing begins in Bahrain.

Alpine's launch event in London on Thursday night means we've now seen at least the livery of all 10 F1 challengers on the 2023 grid.

How much each team revealed varied from Red Bull simply repainting a 2022 car and the usual low-key Haas livery rendering, to the Ferrari with its innovative front wing and suspension set-up.

And while several cars have now been pictured out on track, there remains an aura of mystery around the approach of several teams who chose to keep their cards close.

PLUS: The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Luke Smith joins Martyn Lee to look back over the entire F1 launch season and talk about what we learned about the year ahead.

