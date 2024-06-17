Podcast: 2026 F1 regulations deep dive
The 2026 Formula 1 regulations are the topic of discussion on this week's Autosport podcast
F1 2026 FIA car renders
Photo by: FIA
Last week, the FIA announced the first draft of its new regulations, set to debut at the start of the 2026 season.
There are some big changes on the horizon, including smaller and nimbler cars, a reduction in the minimum weight limit as well as multiple modes for the front and rear wings to adjust downforce.
There’ll be more reliance on the battery for power deployment and MOM – a manual override mode the drivers can activate for extra power at higher speeds.
But are these the right moves for the series going forward?
Jake Boxall-Legge joins Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast to discuss what he thinks the regulation changes will mean for the racing product going forward. Are the fears about “trains” powered by manual overrides instead of the soon to be scrapped DRS a genuine concern?
There’s also discussion about why some of the teams and drivers are pushing back on the regulation change, such as Sergio Perez and Lando Norris, claiming that the cycle of changes every four-five years actively harms the series' competitiveness.
And is it possible to take 30 kilograms out of the cars with the power units set to become even heavier in 2026? Jake also ponders on whether the push for sustainable fuels means an eventual comeback for the popular V10’s of the 2000’s.
