Subscribe
Previous / Sainz: "Cheeky" Singapore F1 strategy to keep Norris in DRS was a risk Next / McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes made medium switch
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Sergio Perez has been handed a five-second penalty for colliding with Alex Albon in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, but the Red Bull Formula 1 driver will keep his position.

Matt Kew
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Perez crossed the line in eighth place after appearing to lunge up the inside of the Williams driver into the sharp Turn 13 left-hander.

The pair made contact at the apex and Albon, who was deflected off-line, had to hit the brakes and lock up his tyres to avoid the outside wall.

Both drivers were summoned in front of the FIA race stewards, who reasoned that 11th-placed finisher Albon had attempted to take the normal racing line through the corner and was unaware of the precise location of Perez's RB19.

Perez's move up the inside was considered to be an "optimistic late manoeuvre that could be defined as 'diving in', and that there was nothing that [Albon] could have done to avoid the collision."

As a result, Perez was found to be predominately to blame and copped a five-second penalty and had a point added to his FIA superlicence.

However, the Mexican retains eighth place in the final classification as his nearest pursuer, AlphaTauri substitute Liam Lawson, crossed the line 13s further back.

Albon reckoned points had been lost. He said: "We did the race perfectly. I was running P9, was about to overtake Liam for P8, then I got dive-bombed by Checo into Turn 13.

"He T-boned me and I went straight on into the wall, I had to reverse out, I dropped to 13th and I finished 11th so we should have scored points today and we didn't."

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, leads Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, leads Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Lawson's presence in the clash was also noted. The stewards reckoned that the slower Kiwi, who has stood in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, caused Perez to believe he could make the overtake. On this basis, only one penalty point was deemed appropriate for Perez.

Albon, meanwhile, was cleared by the stewards for allegedly overtaking Perez under virtual safety car conditions.

The Williams driver was returning to the circuit after pitting and it was determined that the timing system was unable to clearly rule which car arrived at the second safety car line in front. Video evidence also proved inconclusive.

Both team representatives chose not to lobby for a penalty, and the stewards agreed.

Perez said afterwards that his race was "was just a complete disaster" after he picked up damage to his front wing endplate on lap one in a collision with Yuki Tsunoda that put the AlphaTauri driver out.

"I was on the blind spot of Yuki," he said.

"Unfortunately, I don't think he saw me. And yeah, that just made things very tricky for us.

"It was just a complete disaster, my race."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

 
shares
comments

Sainz: "Cheeky" Singapore F1 strategy to keep Norris in DRS was a risk

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes made medium switch
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week"

Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week"

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week" Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week"

Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness

Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Early 2024 F1 races will enable Red Bull and Perez to decide future

Early 2024 F1 races will enable Red Bull and Perez to decide future

Formula 1

Early 2024 F1 races will enable Red Bull and Perez to decide future Early 2024 F1 races will enable Red Bull and Perez to decide future

Perez accepts Marko's apology after private meeting

Perez accepts Marko's apology after private meeting

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez accepts Marko's apology after private meeting Perez accepts Marko's apology after private meeting

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles

Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles

Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight

Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Latest news

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe