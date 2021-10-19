Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight
Formula 1 News

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1

By:

Pato O’Ward believes fellow IndyCar driver Colton Herta “has everything to be successful” in Formula 1 amid suggestions he could make the switch with Andretti in the near future.

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1

Andretti Autosport is understood to be closing in on a deal to take a majority stake in Sauber, which runs the Alfa Romeo-branded team in F1, and add to its extensive racing portfolio.

If the deal is completed, it could pave the way for Andretti IndyCar driver Herta to join the F1 grid in the future, potentially as early as next season should allowances be made for him to gain a superlicence.

Herta finished fifth in this year’s IndyCar standings and scored three victories, including back-to-back wins to close out the season at Laguna Seca and Long Beach.

Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar driver O’Ward was also a regular front-runner in IndyCar this season, and was team-mates with Herta at Andretti in Indy Lights as they fought for the title in 2018.

O’Ward told Autosport he thought Herta would “do great” if he did make the switch to F1, believing the American driver had everything he needed to succeed with the right car.

“He’s a very talented, very fast individual, and I think he’ll have no problem,” O’Ward said in an interview at the McLaren Technology Centre.

“Obviously it’s not like he’s going to go in and just shatter everyone. But I think he as a driver has everything to be successful. And I think he will be.

“Maybe not from the first race. But the guy will get in sync with it. He’s going to be fighting up there, if he is given the right car.

“There’s no doubt in my mind. Not that it’s going to be a struggle, but everything has its path of learning.

“But given the right time, he’ll be just fine.”

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

A move for Herta would come as a boost for F1’s standing in the United States. He would become the first American to race in the series since Alexander Rossi in 2015, coming at a time when two U.S. rounds will be staged next year following the addition of Miami to the calendar.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick told Motorsport TV that an F1 switch would be a “totally great opportunity” for Herta, particularly if he raced for an Andretti-run team.

“To have it be all American, I think that'd be great,” Patrick said. “I'd love to see how that goes.” 

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Previous article

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
21 h
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers Plus

Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

