Ocon to leave Alpine at end of F1 season
Esteban Ocon and Alpine have announced that they are to part ways at the end of the Formula 1 season.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Erik Junius
Ocon is also understood to be the Sauber/Audi team’s preferred option if Carlos Sainz elects not to take up an offer that he has with the Swiss-based squad.
