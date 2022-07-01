Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why Red Bull has added a shelf to its F1 engine cover Next / Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Formula 1 / British GP News

Ocon: Alpine’s Ferrari-style upgrades are "fit and forget" parts

Esteban Ocon says the Ferrari-style sidepod upgrade Alpine has added to its 2022 Formula 1 car is a “fit and forget” part his team will not have to extensively test.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Ocon: Alpine’s Ferrari-style upgrades are "fit and forget" parts

After introducing a high downforce rear wing, front wing endplate tweaks and rear brake changes at the Spanish Grand Prix back in May, Alpine has tweaked its A522 design with drag-reducing parts in Azerbaijan and Canada before presenting another substantial development package for this weekend’s Silverstone race.

This includes a new floor with altered underside shape edges to add more suction over a larger surface area to improve air flow to the rear of the car and a major revision to its sidepod that is designed to improve airflow to the car’s beam wing and its rear overall.

The new Alpine sidepod appears to have taken cues from the sculpted and wide concept Ferrari and Haas have been running since the new ground effect cars were first revealed ahead of pre-season testing.

Ocon said in Canada that Alpine had “big hopes” for its Silverstone upgrades and when asked by Autosport if he had any concerns such a major revision would take time to produce immediate results – as was the case for Aston Martin following its ‘green Red Bull’ Barcelona update – he replied: “I don’t think so, no.

“We are continuing going in the same direction that we were, which we believe is the right one.

“And it shouldn’t be that complicated. It’s a ‘fit and forget’.

“We are not really testing things around it. We still have a few items that we are trying in the back of the car and all that.

“But, no, I don’t see ourselves spending time to understand and I think we probably start from a higher level of performance than Aston Martin did at the time.

“So, hopefully, touching wood, we are not taking too much time to extract the package from it.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ocon also outlined his belief that the new curving and intricate sidepod structure on the A522 speaks to the improved “build quality” of parts the former Renault squad is now producing after significant investment in its Enstone factory in recent years.

“We’re all very excited,” he said.

“The car looks beautiful – very detailed and the build quality… I’ve watched the car very closely, all the drawings, how everything was built on.

“And I have to say I’m very impressed on how all of these things have improved over the years.

“When I joined the team back in 2016 when I was reserve driver [before racing for Manor in the second half of that season and for Force India/Racing Point in 2018-2019], things were not looking the same at all and we’ve taken a big step.

“I visited the guys at the composites [department]. After Canada we had discussions [about] ‘maybe were gonna have one thing ready, maybe for one car’.

Read Also:

“But we end up with both cars having the complete package and some spares arriving for the rest of the weekend.

“So, the guys have been doing an incredible job and I’m very proud of seeing that on the cars.”

Alpine has also changed its front suspension push rod shape to improve airflow in that area and then as it moves back to the rear of the car.

shares
comments
Why Red Bull has added a shelf to its F1 engine cover
Previous article

Why Red Bull has added a shelf to its F1 engine cover
Next article

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying British GP
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Alpine More
Alpine
The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades British GP
Formula 1

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus
Formula 1

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
5 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.