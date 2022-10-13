Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine Next / The chemicals, emotions and designs that explain F1’s rain problem
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”

Esteban Ocon says Alpine’s new Formula 1 car floor helped the team to its Japanese Grand Prix double points finish as it made the A522 a “pure pleasure” to drive.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”

Alpine introduced the heavily revised floor in Singapore, while knowing that any gains wouldn’t necessarily be maximised on the bumpy street track.

The early debut did at least allow the team to learn about the update and make the most of it at Suzuka, a track with the sort of fast corners where it was expected to provide a clear benefit.

With Ocon taking fourth, Alpine’s best finish of the season, and team-mate Fernando Alonso in seventh having just lost out to Sebastian Vettel at the chequered flag, Alpine retook fourth in the F1 world constructors’ standings from McLaren by seven points with four races remaining.

Read Also:

“I think it was a matter of time until we could really show what the car was capable of,” said Ocon when asked by Autosport about the benefits of the new floor.

“We were able to do that this weekend in general – we were fast in all conditions.

“It's been awesome. It's been pure pleasure to drive that car in qualifying yesterday and in the race. A few things to review, but we scored, which was important.”

Ocon had a busy race, spending most of it fending off the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, while trying to manage his intermediate tyres.

“It was definitely tough,” he said.  “I was looking more in the back than in the front in that race.

“We knew it was going be tough to keep the Mercs behind. But we've done it, so very, very pleased.

“It was looking like no points from where we started with the conditions, but in the end I think it's a good afternoon for us.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Speaking after the team’s strong qualifying performance at Suzuka, when Ocon claimed fifth on the grid and Alonso took seventh, the Spanish driver said the car felt as good as it had all season, citing the Belgian GP as a previous high point.

“I think this one and Spa,” he said when asked by Autosport if the updated car was the best of the year. “Arguably both circuits that are quite similar in terms of efficiency.

“Spa and Suzuka were our best weekends so far in terms of performance. We need to see what is behind this this result.

“The car felt great all weekend, so I don't know if it's the floor that we introduced in Singapore or not but we didn't have any problems. We seem competitive.”

Regarding the fight with McLaren, he said: “I think Singapore was standing out because it was a big loss in points there. But I think it's going to be very, very tight until Abu Dhabi.”

shares
comments
Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine
Previous article

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine

Next article

The chemicals, emotions and designs that explain F1’s rain problem

The chemicals, emotions and designs that explain F1’s rain problem
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin explains why it must “stay realistic” in Alfa Romeo F1 chase
Formula 1

Aston Martin explains why it must “stay realistic” in Alfa Romeo F1 chase

Red Bull has strongest F1 technical line-up in its history, says Horner
Formula 1

Red Bull has strongest F1 technical line-up in its history, says Horner

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP

Alpine's F1 finishing rate "really unacceptable", says Alonso
Formula 1

Alpine's F1 finishing rate "really unacceptable", says Alonso

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Alpine More
Alpine
Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine
Formula 1

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine

Gasly and Ocon "mature enough" to work together at Alpine F1 team
Formula 1

Gasly and Ocon "mature enough" to work together at Alpine F1 team

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Latest news

The questions answered and raised by Formula E's DS Penske tie-up
Formula E Formula E

The questions answered and raised by Formula E's DS Penske tie-up

The newly-signed DS Penske partnership has sparked the Formula E off-season into action along with the signings of Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne. The ingredients at the new-look squad set up an intriguing recipe for success, but leaves Techeetah going hungry

Aston Martin explains why it must “stay realistic” in Alfa Romeo F1 chase
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin explains why it must “stay realistic” in Alfa Romeo F1 chase

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says the team needs “to stay realistic” despite slashing the points deficit to Alfa Romeo after the Singapore and Japanese rounds.

Team UK announces entry details for 2022 FIA Motorsport Games
General General

Team UK announces entry details for 2022 FIA Motorsport Games

Team UK will enter 10 disciplines in the 2022 edition of the FIA Motorsport Games which takes place later this month in France.

Bagnaia must “risk” now to beat Quartararo to MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia must “risk” now to beat Quartararo to MotoGP title

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says “this is the moment to attack” Fabio Quartararo in the 2022 MotoGP title race and he has to “risk” in the final three races.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Plus

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Plus

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Plus

The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Plus

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.