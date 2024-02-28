All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Ocon admits a “possibility” Alpine could be at back of F1 grid

Esteban Ocon has admitted it is a “possibility” Alpine could be at the back of the Formula 1 grid, amid suggestions the squad is struggling with its 2024 car.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The French manufacturer is coming off the back of a challenging first test in Bahrain last week where the new A524 showed itself to be lacking in both handling and pace terms against the opposition.

While the team has been open about bracing itself for a tough start, some analysis from the testing data pointed to Alpine actually being slowest of all with how its current car is.

PLUS: Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Asked ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix if he was preparing himself for such a worst case scenario, Ocon said: “If things don't go to plan, obviously yes I'm prepared for that. But we haven't driven the car yet in full competition order.

“We don't know exactly. You guys [the media] are selling it [as] the worst. It is a possibility, because we haven't pulled it together with everyone else. But it's not over.

“There are still going to be things to play for this year. And I need to keep on pushing. Because if you start that low, and with how you guys are speaking, I can quit and just exit the paddock right now. But no, that's not who I am.”

Ocon’s team-mate Pierre Gasly has admitted that Alpine has missed targets with its new concept of car, but says the focus has to be on finding solutions rather than bemoaning where things are at.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Yes, some targets have been missed in terms of timeline, but it still doesn't mean that we can't achieve them at some point along the season,” he said.

“As a competitive team, no-one is happy having a challenging start. This wasn't the idea. But this is now the situation that we are in and we are facing it together as a team.

“We’ve got to look forward and come up with the solutions because we know we have some solutions. Whether it's short term or medium term, at the minute, that's all I'm thinking about.

“There is an explanation of why we are here. At the end of the day, what matters right now, as of today, is how fast we're going to be able to improve that car we have.”

While it is believed that Alpine is battling the car being overweight as well as lacking overall downforce, Ocon suggested that there was one unidentified area that stood out.

“There is one bigger one than the others,” he said about the issues. “Most of the smaller problems we were able to fix in the three days of tests which has been good.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Erik Junius

“So we had a good feeling over a lap in the car, which nice to drive, basically in terms of balance. But we've yes identified the issue clearly, so that's what we're going to be chasing.”

Asked how long that would take to find a cure, Ocon said: “It’s going to take time. I'm sure there are quite a lot of things that we can still get better, but it will take time with the development of the car.”

Read Also:

Speaking about how the car felt, Gasly added: “It's not easy to drive! But ultimately, I don't think the car itself or the behaviour itself is really the main issue, because it can be quite difficult to drive but still be competitive.

“At the end of the day you need the grip, you need the downforce. And we know that's what we are mainly missing at the minute.”

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Next article Leclerc hails “step forward” on Ferrari's F1 wind sensitivity woes

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation

F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation

Formula 1

F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Pierre Gasly
More from
Pierre Gasly
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars

Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars

Formula 1

Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars

Alpine
More from
Alpine
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2024

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2024

Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2024 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2024

Alpine rules out Schumacher F1 test

Alpine rules out Schumacher F1 test

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Alpine rules out Schumacher F1 test Alpine rules out Schumacher F1 test

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

Latest news

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC WRC

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

WEC analysis: The data putting Porsche on the front foot for Qatar opener

WEC analysis: The data putting Porsche on the front foot for Qatar opener

WEC WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC analysis: The data putting Porsche on the front foot for Qatar opener WEC analysis: The data putting Porsche on the front foot for Qatar opener

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

MISC General

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024 The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe