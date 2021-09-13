Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris admitted that seeing Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash in Monza discouraged him from thinking about attacking teammate Daniel Ricciardo for the win.

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Norris followed Ricciardo home in a sensational 1-2 win for McLaren, its first victory since 2012.

After the race, Norris said being part of that historic feat for the Woking team was "incredible" but also admitted he was thinking about how he could snatch the win himself.

But Norris said the high-profile clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen halfway through the race, which forced both championship rivals to retire on the spot, discouraged him from trying to launch an attack on the Australian.

"I got a bit closer on one lap and I just - I don't know why - I had a few flashes seeing the incident between Max and Lewis – because I saw it quite well in my mirrors," Norris explained.

"So, when I thought maybe I'll try, that was flashing up in my head and I thought 'naaah, maybe this isn't the wisest decision!'"

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Norris then urged McLaren to tell Ricciardo to pick up the pace, as he too came under threat from Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas and was trying to stay out of DRS range.

When asking on the team radio if it was best for the team to stay where he was, Norris was told to hold position, which he obliged, recognising how crucial the result was for McLaren.

"As much as I would have loved to go for the win, just finishing first and second, I'm just as happy with," he added.

Read Also:

"The feeling I get for the win is the priority over my own feeling in a way.

"I'm here for many years, I hope, especially with McLaren and with the whole team, so I feel like I still have an opportunity in the future to try and go for it.

"But in this moment and instance, I was happy just staying where I was."

shares
comments

Related video

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Previous article

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

1 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

1 h
3
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

34 min
4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

1 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

16 h
Latest news
Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
F1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

12m
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

15m
How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
F1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

34m
Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
F1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

1 h
Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
F1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More
Filip Cleeren
Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident" Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash Dutch GP
Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
15m
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
1 h
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
23 h
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.