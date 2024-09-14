Norris suffers bizarre Azerbaijan Q1 exit

Lando Norris endured a first Q1 elimination of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to confusion over a yellow flag.

Norris backed off during his last run after yellow flags were displayed in the final sector due to an incident involving Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

However, it appeared that the flags had been removed by the time the McLaren driver arrived on the scene at Turn 16, with only a white flag waving on the entry of the following corner, indicating a slow-moving car on the track.

It means Norris is due to start down in 17th for Sunday’s race in Baku as he claimed he “had to lift” because of the flags but it appears the issue had been cleared just as the McLaren man arrived into turn 16.

Norris’ race engineer Will Joseph apologised over the team radio as confusion reigned over whether he had to drop off the pace at such a crucial time.

While he cut a downbeat figure as he spoke in the immediate aftermath, Norris admitted he will be keeping his fingers crossed for the race.

“I’m going to have to hope so, aren’t I,” he replied when it was put to him that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix can often throw up a surprise or two.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“The car was good, everyone just did their second laps and I didn’t so it was just unlucky.

“It is what it is but there is a long race ahead, we have got some good tyres in the bank so yeah try and be hopeful and see what we can do tomorrow.

“I haven’t been thinking about it (the race), to be honest, that is what tonight is for but I am still hopeful we can get a good result.

“The car is quick I think the lap I was on I could have easily gone second, a bit frustrating but nothing I can do.”

The elimination for Norris, who is aiming to chase down a 62-point lead to world championship leader Max Verstappen, ends McLaren’s 100% record of getting both cars into Q3 at every race this season and severely dents his chances of reeling in Verstappen at the top of the standings.

Heading into the race weekend in Baku, it was confirmed that McLaren has revised their Papaya Rules and will aim to support Norris in his title bid.

However, Oscar Piastri - who qualified second - could ultimately be too far down the road to help and Norris said it would be “stupid” to consider any support from his team-mate.