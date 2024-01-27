Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026
Lando Norris thinks race wins, not titles, are the most realistic ambition for McLaren before Formula 1's rules reset in 2026.
The Briton has just signed a new contract extension at McLaren, keeping him at the Woking-based squad until 2027 at the earliest, which he hopes will put him on the path to achieve his world title dream.
But while McLaren has made rapid progress with its car to emerge as a challenger to Red Bull last year, Norris is cautious about expecting too much in the short term.
While he thinks that McLaren has the potential to build on its multiple podium finishing form in 2023, he's equally not getting carried away that it will be in a position soon to launch a full-on title challenge.
"[There were] moments we were close to winning races last year, and a few races we were not miles away from a Red Bull," he said.
"And, when you think of it, it was the most competitive car ever in F1.
"So, with the knowledge of, if you want to win one race, we are the closest we've ever been since I've been here at McLaren and for many, many years. But fighting for a championship is a bigger step.
"If you asked me, 'Do you think you can win races this year?' I'd probably be more inclined to say yes. But to go straight into, 'can you win races and a championship?'
"I think that's another level both for myself because racing at the very top is not something I've necessarily done for a while, but also for the whole team, for everyone here in the factory.
"It's a different level of pressure and excitement for the mechanics."
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Norris feels that McLaren right now does have the capacity to take on anyone over a single weekend if things go right, but probably lacks the consistency to do it every time out.
"Do I think we're ready to challenge them? Absolutely in those situations, and there's opportunities where we've been fighting against Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and we've been fighting them and going against them head to head in strategy and pitstops and all of those things," he said.
"The majority of the time we've executed things extremely well. So, when it comes to pressure, I think everyone here is in a very good position.
"But as soon as you do mention fighting for a championship, I think everyone's mentality just changes that little bit. But I feel I'm ready to go against Max and Lewis and fight against them.
"It just comes down to consistency and small decisions along the way, which are hard to predict when you're going against these guys, because you never know what their next move is and, at the same time, they never know what our next move is."
Norris feels, though, that the major rules reset coming for 2026 when F1 will introduce new engines and all-new cars, offers a brilliant opportunity for any top teams to seize the initiative and gun for the title.
"The championship, as much as I would love to say over the next two years, '26 is an opportunity for everyone on the grid," he said.
"So that's the big, big question mark. But we'll see how we do this year and then you can ask me the question again."
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney
McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney
Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023
Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023 Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023
Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo
Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
Latest news
Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage
Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage
Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead
Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead
Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase
Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase
Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace
Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.