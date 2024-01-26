Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Norris: Rival team talks quickly "shut down" before new McLaren F1 deal

Lando Norris says interest from other teams, believed to include Red Bull and Ferrari, was quickly "shut down" as he fast-tracked an extension to his stay at the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren

The Briton has just announced a new deal that will keep him at McLaren beyond the 2026 season, although the exact length of his contract has not been revealed.

The early move to extend his contract, which originally ran until the end of 2025, came amid what was understood to be serious interest from several teams including Ferrari and Red Bull.

But while Norris did not deny that there had been talks with other squads – which he says is standard practice – he is clear that he only ever truly believed in an F1 future with McLaren.

"Everyone speaks to everyone and every driver speaks to every team," he said on Friday after announcing his new McLaren deal.

"It's not in terms of just sorting contracts. It's what can one team offer you, and what can another team offer you, and things like that.

"It's the same with every driver. Everyone speaks to every team on what could we potentially do one day, but nothing ever progressed more than that, basically.

"So yeah, it was shut down quite quickly.

"And, of course, as soon as you do start to get some of these questions, and I see a lot of it, then you have talks internally with Andrea [Stella] and Zak [Brown] and whoever it is here at McLaren.

"Then you start talking about your own stuff and you do want to put some of these rumours to bed, because it's not a good question at the team."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2nd position,rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, with the trophies

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2nd position,rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, with the trophies

Signing early

The timing of Norris's decision to extend his contract now is interesting because, with a 2025 deal already in the bag, he could have waited longer to see how McLaren's competitiveness stacked up this year.

However, explaining why he jumped early, he said that continuing with the team that has become his 'family' was a no-brainer considering the trajectory they have been on together.

Asked why he did the deal now rather than waiting, Norris explained: "Because I can, because I'm in a good position. It's not something that I want to really worry about over the next few years.

"Obviously, there's always been these discussions going on [regarding] our future.

"I think it's just a very, very good time, especially when it's going to be coming to a couple of years where things start to get a bit more crazy with everyone else's contracts, and people potentially moving teams and things like that.

"Going into '26, and those years of new regulations, that's not something I think I or the team want to be thinking of, or focusing on, or spending any time on in such an important couple years.

"I'm comfortable, I'm happy with where I am, and the team are happy with me. So it's just an easy decision."

Norris also explained that him showing his faith at McLaren would also serve to boost morale at the team, and kill off potential damage that could be caused if rumours started swirling linking him with competitors.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

"I'm sure when you work here and you have one of your drivers, and you see them getting linked to other teams, that's just probably never an easy thing to see," he said.

"So I think from my side, to give everyone here at McLaren just that bit more confidence within me, it shows my confidence in the whole team. I think that's really the most important thing.

"It's the thing I'm happiest about with getting the contract out.

"They are now even more assured that I'm committed to the team and staying, and that I've picked McLaren over, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, whatever team, it could have been.

"They now have that reassurance that I've picked McLaren over all of them.

"So I think it's more for them than it is for myself and all these things, but I do enjoy seeing the rumours and the conspiracies every now and then."

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Norris commits to new McLaren F1 deal
Next article Why stable F1 2024 entry list was calm before driver market storm
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Norris commits to new McLaren F1 deal

Norris commits to new McLaren F1 deal

Formula 1

Norris commits to new McLaren F1 deal Norris commits to new McLaren F1 deal

'Still plenty of action' to get from F1 ground effect rules, says Allison

'Still plenty of action' to get from F1 ground effect rules, says Allison

Formula 1

'Still plenty of action' to get from F1 ground effect rules, says Allison 'Still plenty of action' to get from F1 ground effect rules, says Allison

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney

McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney

Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney

McLaren
More
McLaren
Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Formula 1

Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023 Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo

Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo

Formula 1

Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo Why McLaren F1 exit was a "blessing in disguise" for Ricciardo

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Latest news

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM DTM

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

F1 Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Trackhouse Racing launch

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe