Subscribe
Previous / F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more Next / Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Norris 'not driving at the level I want' with difficult McLaren F1 car

Lando Norris has admitted he hasn't been driving at his best level after an erratic qualifying for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix, although McLaren says he's not overdriving the car.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Norris 'not driving at the level I want' with difficult McLaren F1 car

Norris endured a messy qualifying session at Albert Park and took 13th in Q2 following slip-ups on his hotlaps, finishing three tenths off Williams's Alex Albon - who was the last driver to make the top 10 cut-off.

When Norris was asked by Autosport whether his mistakes were the result of a car that's inherently hard to drive or down to him to overdriving the MCL60 to chase performance that isn't there, Norris admitted it was a combination of the two. And he candidly shared that he hasn't found his groove yet with his 2023 machinery.

"It's a combination," Norris replied. "It's tough, especially when you're kind of close-ish.

"I don't want to just settle for a P13 or P12, so it's just a little bit of overdriving potentially.

"I'm not quite finding the rhythm that I want and the knowledge of every corner where the limit is exactly, so I wouldn't say I'm probably driving at the level I feel like I should hold myself to.

"But [it's also] a tricky car to drive, one that is easy to go over the limit on anyway.

"And then, when you combine that with trying to overdrive a little bit too much, then I made the mistakes like I did today. I am where I deserve to be."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Norris' comments come off the back of an unforced error in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying, tapping the wall in the final corner that dumped him out in Q1 while McLaren is still chasing its first points of 2023.

Rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri also endured a disappointing afternoon. He qualified 16th for his home race after narrowly missing the Q1 cut-off, which was the result of an error of his own.

Team boss Andrea Stella appreciated Norris' trademark self-criticism, but he disagreed with the notion that either he or Piastri is overdriving the draggy MCL60.

Instead Stella felt the team should take the full blame for producing a car that lacks downforce and is difficult to master.

"I don't think Lando is overdriving the car, I think the car is tricky to drive, especially in braking, you always see it so much on the limit of front-locking or a bit of rear-locking," Stella replied when Autosport asked him about Norris' comments. 

"This is also related to the fact that the car needs to be pushed in braking to work somehow. And in tracks like this one, in cold conditions with the wind, it means that the margin to make a mistake is very, very small.

"The drivers need to attack because the underlying performance is not enough to go through sessions if they don't take this kind of risk. So I don't think I would call it like drivers are overdriving, they are trying to extract as much performance as possible.

"But the car is too difficult to drive and doesn't have enough underlying performance. This is a responsibility that is entirely on the team side.

"We appreciate Lando and Oscar not only trying to do their best while on track but also having this self-reflective, self-critical attitude. But we know that it's the team that needs to do a better job."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Formula 1
Australian GP

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes

Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes

Formula 1
Australian GP

Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make

Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make

Formula 1
Australian GP

Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

McLaren More
McLaren
Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential

Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential

Formula 1
Australian GP

Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential

McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break

McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break

Formula 1

McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 FIA F3
Melbourne

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

INDY IndyCar
Texas

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.