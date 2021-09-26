Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

By:

Lando Norris has kept seventh place in Sunday’s Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix after only receiving a reprimand for cutting pit entry during the late downpour.

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Norris was closing in on a maiden grand prix victory after controlling proceedings from pole position before a late rain shower turned the race on its head.

Norris opted to stay out on slicks while the majority of other drivers came in for intermediates, only for the decision to backfire as the rain grew heavier.

The McLaren driver was eventually able to pit at the end of Lap 51 - two laps after eventual race winner Lewis Hamilton - but was shown on the TV feed cutting across the white line as he hauled his car into the pits.

The stewards noted the incident, and confirmed they would be investigating after the race, issuing a summons for Norris to meet them at 5:45pm local time in Sochi.

Lando Norris, McLaren, comiserates in Parc Ferme

Lando Norris, McLaren, comiserates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Cutting the white line at pit entry typically warrants a five-second time penalty, as seen in Austria earlier this year with Yuki Tsunoda.

Read Also:

But the stewards only opted to give Norris a reprimand for the incident, accounting for the fact that he had slowed his pace considerably to try and make it into the pits, and that cutting the line was not intentional.

“The stewards took into account that on the previous lap the driver of Car 4 had passed through Turn 17 (adjacent to the Pit Entry) at a relatively high speed, without loss of control,” the stewards’ bulletin reads.

“During the ensuing lap, the conditions deteriorated rapidly and were varied in different parts of the circuit.

"The driver slowed considerably on entering the Pit Entry, with his speed approximately half of his normal pit entry speed, but still lost control and slid across the painted area between the Pit Entry and the track.

“Although obviously the driver chose to remain out on the track on hard compound slick tyres when others chose to change to Intermediates, and therefore sought to gain an advantage in retaining his race position, we do not consider that the crossing of the painted area was intentional or predictable in the circumstances.”

It marks Norris’s first driving reprimand of the season, but means the McLaren driver does not lose any more positions after his heartbreaking defeat to Hamilton in the late rain shower.

shares
comments

Related video

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Previous article

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

2 h
2
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

37 min
3
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

19 min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

1 h
5
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

2 h
Latest news
Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
F1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

19m
Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
F1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

37m
Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
F1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

1 h
Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
F1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

1 h
McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision
F1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

1 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call Russian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever" Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
7 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.