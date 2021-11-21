Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Latest Saudi GP F1 circuit photos revealed as work continues Next / Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair

By:

Lando Norris believes the FIA's explanation of why it did not punish Max Verstappen's driving in Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix has convinced him his Austrian GP punishment was incorrect.

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair

The McLaren driver was handed a five-second time penalty at the Red Bull Ring in July after the FIA felt that he had forced Sergio Perez off the track as they battled for position at Turn 4 in the race.

The scenario of that incident, with Perez attacking around the outside on the entry and trying to hold his line, has repeatedly been claimed as an example of why there seems to be inconsistency in the FIA's ruling on what happened between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last weekend.

While Norris was found guilty of an offence, Verstappen was given the all clear despite having run off the track himself after crowding Hamilton out on the entry.

F1 drivers have tried to seek clarity on the racing rules over this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, but race director Michael Masi has made clear to them that the stance remains that all incidents will be treated on their own individual merits.

Norris says that his grasp of the FIA's approach makes him sure that he did nothing wrong in Austria – with the only difference in circumstance being that Perez ran wide into gravel while Hamilton was forced on to an asphalt run-off.

Asked by Autosport if he understood why his Austrian incident and Verstappen's Brazil defence were treated differently, Norris was not completely clear.

"Kind of," he said. "Some of the things that we now understand means that I shouldn't have got a penalty. But then also, what types of surfaces are on the outside of the circuit, whether that's gravel or tarmac or whatever, can also have an effect. Which I don't think is maybe fair.

"I think if you know there is gravel on the outside, and you know if you're not completely alongside, which Perez wasn't, then he's put himself in that very risky position."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The FIA has long insisted that the consequences of incidents are not taken into account when coming to verdicts – so in theory the presence of a gravel trap or asphalt should not be the ultimate deciding factor.

However, Norris thinks that it is clearly an element that is looked at, especially considering Perez was much further back against him than Hamilton was against Verstappen.

"That's the only thing that I believe now must have been the difference: he wasn't alongside me, like all the way alongside me. It was like half a car.

"I gave a bit of space for him to back out, and it wasn't like I shoved him off. There was no contact made, so from that perspective there's no reason I should have got the penalty.

Read Also:

"The only reason I now believe is that there was gravel and not tarmac. And I feel like that's a bit of a difficult one to give a penalty on, in that there was gravel and not tarmac.

"That's not my fault: it's the guy on the outside's risk. He's put himself on the outside on the corner and it's up to him. I still feel like it's an unfair penalty I got."

shares
comments

Related video

Latest Saudi GP F1 circuit photos revealed as work continues
Previous article

Latest Saudi GP F1 circuit photos revealed as work continues
Next article

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights Qatar GP
Formula 1

Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights

Latest Saudi GP F1 circuit photos revealed as work continues
Formula 1

Latest Saudi GP F1 circuit photos revealed as work continues

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends
Formula 1

Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight
Formula 1

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi

Latest news

Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights

Verstappen given five-place grid drop for Qatar GP for yellow flag rule break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen given five-place grid drop for Qatar GP for yellow flag rule break

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

John Surtees and Enzo Ferrari parted ways amicably but could have achieved more together. On the weekend that Formula 1 makes its bow in Qatar, a country best-known for staging bike racing, NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls the career of the formidable ‘Big John’ - the first man to achieve success at the highest level on two and four wheels

Formula 1
3 h
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.