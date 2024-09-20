All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Norris: F1 title is still Verstappen's to lose despite Red Bull drop-off

The McLaren driver needs to outscore Verstappen by an average of nine points a race to beat the Dutchman

Mark Mann-Bryans
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris insists he is still the driver with "nothing to lose" in his Formula 1 title fight with Max Verstappen.

While slowly reeling in Verstappen in the drivers' championship, Norris has not taken full advantage of the drop-off in pace of the Red Bull in recent races.

He heads into Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix still 59 points behind, meaning he needs to outscore the Dutchman by an average of nine points a race in the remaining seven grands prix this season.

His McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri has been in better form of late, winning in Baku last time out as Norris battled back from Q1 elimination to finish fourth, a place ahead of Verstappen and with a point for the fastest lap.

That result for McLaren at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix means it leads the constructors' standings and Norris has, on more than one occasion, highlighted Ferrari as its main competitor in that particular championship.

Read Also:

But in his own personal battle with Verstappen, he refuted a suggestion the driver's title is his to lose given the fact McLaren is currently the fastest car on the grid.

"It's still for him to lose, not for me," he said. "I'm still the one that's got nothing to lose at the minute."

Norris pointed to the dominance of the Red Bull package early in the season when Verstappen won four of the first five races, a run only interrupted by brake problems in Australia, and took the first seven pole positions to underline that "they were beating us by bigger margins than we're beating them by".

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"They're having a less difficult time than we had at the beginning of the year," he added.

"So they're still more in the race than what we were at the beginning of the year.

"We've turned things around and at the same time, I strongly believe that they can still turn things around quite quickly.

"Really it's only been the last two [races at Monza and Baku] where I would say that they've been off the pace both a little bit in qualifying but also, and probably more so, the race itself.

Read Also:

"So I think people just need to look more specifically at what things are obvious and in front of them and not make judgements or general stuff."

Norris has won twice this year, his first-ever F1 victory coming in Miami before he went on to take the chequered flag at Verstappen's home grand prix in Zandvoort.

Those results have led to Norris fighting for the title this season and explained the change in his mental approach now he knows what he has to achieve to secure the championship.

"The easiest thing is to look at how much I celebrated Miami versus how much I celebrated in Zandvoort," he said.

Podium: Race winner Lando Norris, McLaren

Podium: Race winner Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I didn't really celebrate at all in Zandvoort, it was just a little fist bump and a couple of smiles, but that was it.

"If I was completely out of the championship, I probably would've celebrated more.

"But considering I know it kind of means something towards a bigger prospect, it just felt like a smaller thing on that day and the meaning of it."

Watch: Why Singapore Could be Ricciardo's Last Chance in F1 - Singapore GP Paddock News

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How McLaren got back to title contention after 12 years of hardship
Next article Verstappen: Red Bull needs small miracle to win Singapore GP

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
F1 invests in sustainable plane fuel; "rationalising" calendar in net zero push

F1 invests in sustainable plane fuel; "rationalising" calendar in net zero push

Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 invests in sustainable plane fuel; "rationalising" calendar in net zero push
Perez and Sainz cleared the air during "awkward" medical centre meeting after Baku crash

Perez and Sainz cleared the air during "awkward" medical centre meeting after Baku crash

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Perez and Sainz cleared the air during "awkward" medical centre meeting after Baku crash
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris “proud’ of McLaren’s mini-DRS effect after Baku impact intrigue

Norris “proud’ of McLaren’s mini-DRS effect after Baku impact intrigue

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Norris “proud’ of McLaren’s mini-DRS effect after Baku impact intrigue
Norris warns F1 will lose "rawness" if FIA clamps down on radio swearing

Norris warns F1 will lose "rawness" if FIA clamps down on radio swearing

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Norris warns F1 will lose "rawness" if FIA clamps down on radio swearing
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter

Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter
McLaren to modify rear wing after FIA request

McLaren to modify rear wing after FIA request

Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren to modify rear wing after FIA request
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Latest news

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Rossi to drive BMW LMDh car in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Rossi to drive BMW LMDh car in Bahrain WEC rookie test

WEC WEC
Rossi to drive BMW LMDh car in Bahrain WEC rookie test
Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash

Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash
Why Marquez thinks double Misano win will be a long shot despite gaps shrinking

Why Marquez thinks double Misano win will be a long shot despite gaps shrinking

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez thinks double Misano win will be a long shot despite gaps shrinking

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe