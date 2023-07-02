Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Next / Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race

Lando Norris says “unlucky” circumstance in hitting the brakes as his rear wheels lost grip triggered the anti-stall that wrecked his hopes in Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The McLaren driver had headed into Saturday’s sprint as Red Bull’s potential main challenger after qualifying third behind Max Verstappen and Sergio PerezBut it all went wrong at Turn 3, as an opportunity to pounce on his Red Bull rivals nearly tripping over themselves evaporated when his car went into anti-stall and delayed him.

Norris did not know at the time of the incident exactly what had happened, but data that emerged in the engineering debrief later highlighted the specifics of what happened. 

Asked by Autosport to explain why the anti-stall came in, Norris said: “It's more that I lost the rear as I turned into the corner, just because the tyres are cold and it's a bit difficult to get the inters to work straight away.

“So I lost the rear and kind of slid further up the track and almost into them [the Red Bulls]. To avoid that, I had to hit the brakes again and, at such a slow speed with basically zero grip, I locked the rear tyres quite a bit, putting me into the anti-stall. 

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It was just more of a very unlucky situation than I think anything being a problem from what I'm aware of. And that's literally it. I think it was just unlucky at the time. I didn't feel like I went in too hard, I didn't feel like I overshot. I just turned in, I lost the rears with cold tyres on the first lap, and that is how it happens sometimes.” 

He added: “It was unfortunate, because it cost me the rest of the race, as we had a chance to score some good points and probably fight the Astons I would say throughout the whole race.” 

Despite the disappointment with the result of the sprint race, Norris says the weekend overall has been encouraging so far with him having made the most of an extensive overhaul of his McLaren. 

“I think it’s performed as expected from the first run in FP1,” he said. “That is always a positive sign that we can make something and develop something, with the confidence of knowing that it works well. That’s always a very good thing to have, especially on a weekend like this where you have FP1 and go straight into quali.”

shares
comments

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

Formula 1

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

FIA wanted Red Bull Ring to install gravel traps to avoid F1 track limits problem

FIA wanted Red Bull Ring to install gravel traps to avoid F1 track limits problem

Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA wanted Red Bull Ring to install gravel traps to avoid F1 track limits problem FIA wanted Red Bull Ring to install gravel traps to avoid F1 track limits problem

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

McLaren More
McLaren
Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty

FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty

Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Latest news

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

F1 Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1 Formula 1

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe