How Norris "lost everything" in F1 Austrian GP sprint race
McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has explained how he "lost everything" to fall from third place on the opening lap of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.
Unlike team-mate Oscar Piastri, Norris has benefitted this weekend from the major upgrades brought to the MCL60 for the Red Bull Ring. His car was fitted with a new floor and sidepod design.
He used the revised machine to snare fourth in the Friday qualifying session to determine the grid for the full grand prix and then went one better in the Saturday shootout to land third for the 24-lap sprint bout.
However, Norris lasted only three corners before dropping down on his way to an eventual ninth place.
It appeared as though the McLaren might have been caught up in the frenetic early battle between Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
But Norris clarified that he had avoided contact and instead had triggered anti-stall at Turn 3 and that "cost me everything".
Speaking to Sky Sports, Norris explained: "I just got a bit sideways and just went into anti-stall and I was revving in Turn 3. So that cost me everything. I don't know why it happened.
"My Turn 3 was OK, I think. It was obviously quite close, but I just went into anti-stall, so I lost everything.
"I was basically in neutral [revving], watching everyone drive past."
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Norris resumed in 10th place and ultimately gained a position at the flag, however, he was relegated late on by Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell, both of whom made a pitstop to switch from worn intermediate tyres to a set of slick Pirellis.
Norris reckoned he was "happy" with the marginal McLaren decision to stay out and that on another day, it would have been his rivals who were instead made to look like "idiots".
He said: "It was a tough decision. The guys [who pitted] only managed just to get back through on the last lap so it was tough. It's such a difficult one to know.
"You can look like heroes. Either way, it's not like a 'yes' or 'no' answer. I'm happy with our decision of staying out.
"If there's a safety car, if there's something, then the other guys look like idiots. This way, we look like idiots.
"It goes and comes your way sometimes. We lost two positions in the last couple of laps, but we already lost it really at Turn 3 on lap one."
Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint
Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed
Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race
Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race
McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty
McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty McLaren requests right of review on Norris' Canada F1 penalty
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
McLaren unleashes full floor revamp in first F1 2023 upgrade push
McLaren unleashes full floor revamp in first F1 2023 upgrade push McLaren unleashes full floor revamp in first F1 2023 upgrade push
Latest news
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach
Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach
Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82
Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82 Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82
F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030
F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.