Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes he could have taken second from Charles Leclerc in a dramatic qualifying session in Imola but was still happy to qualify an unlikely third.

By:
Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

Norris, whose McLaren team had struggled for pace in the opening rounds of 2022, grabbed the opportunity Imola's capricious weather conditions provided with both hands.

After advancing to Q3 in a stop-start Q2, in which the rain that plagued practice returned, Norris found himself third on the provisional grid for Saturday's sprint at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

In the rain-soaked top 10 shootout Norris' early timed lap was again good enough for third, and due to two red flags, one for Valtteri Bottas' stricken Alfa Romeo and one for a late off by Norris himself, nobody else had the chance to clock a better lap time.

That means Norris will start Saturday's 21-lap sprint from his best grid position this season, but the Briton thinks he could have even snatched a front-row start off championship leader Charles Leclerc because his first banker lap was far from ideal.

"Yeah, I would have liked to have that last lap in because we didn't do a lap where we were like full power, full battery," he told Sky Sports F1.

"But the beginning of Q3 was like a two consecutive [laps] and when you do two consecutives, you have to kind of split the battery 50/50. If I managed to get a lap at the end which was 100% battery, there was a good three, four tenths left in it.

"I'm sure Charles would have improved as well but if he made a mistake and I didn't then I could have gotten him, so you know, there was maybe a little chance to do even better and to score a second place today. But it didn't happen because of the mistake I made in the end, so I have to be happy enough with third and honestly, it is a very good result for us."

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks away from his car after crashing out at the end of Qualifying

Lando Norris, McLaren, walks away from his car after crashing out at the end of Qualifying

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

With team-mate Daniel Ricciardo qualifying in sixth, Norris acknowledged McLaren would have started further back in more predictable, dry conditions. While the Woking squad did introduce incremental updates to its MCL36, Norris said his team is still "way off" the leading Ferrari and Red Bull teams.

"We have some small upgrades this weekend. Small things, nothing which has made us go from where we were to P3, you know, we're still a long way off the Ferraris and the Red Bulls," he explained.

Read Also:

"We saw this morning when the conditions are consistent, we were a bit more in our place where we should be, which is a bit further back.

"When it's a bit more down to the driver, taking the risks and pushing the tyres and finding the limits in wet-dry, dry-wet conditions, that's where I've done a good job today, so I think I just need to be happy with myself and the job I've done."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash

Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while" Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Norris: Best 2022 Friday so far hints at McLaren's F1 progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Best 2022 Friday so far hints at McLaren's F1 progress

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

McLaren More
McLaren
Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren's improved form largely Melbourne F1 track-specific

Ricciardo: Melbourne track changes will deliver ‘totally different’ race Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Melbourne track changes will deliver ‘totally different’ race

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz ‘wasn’t pushing that hard’ before Imola F1 qualifying crash

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
2 h
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Plus

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. DAMIEN SMITH kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.