The first-ever Netflix Cup is taking place later this month with some of this year's Formula 1 drivers competing alongside some PGA Tour players. Teams will be gearing up to compete during a heated competition in Las Vegas just ahead of the Grand Prix.

Four drivers from Netflix’s Drive to Survive will compete alongside the Full Swing golfers for a unique golf tournament where only one team can win.

What is the release date for the Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup will be live on Tuesday 14th November, 2023. The tournament will take place at 11pm UK time but will be available on demand following the event.

The event will take place at 3pm Pacific Time (6pm Eastern Time) in the US with the teams taking to the green for an eight-hole match.

How to watch the Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup will be broadcast live on Netflix and will be available on the streaming service following the event. Netflix prices start at £4.99 a month and all subscribers will be able to watch the event live without making any additional purchases.

Netflix is available to watch online, as well as on smart TVs and phones and tablets via the Netflix app.

Which Formula 1 drivers will compete in the Netflix Cup?

Four Formula 1 drivers will compete in the Netflix Cup. Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will be paired with a PGA golfer to compete in the tournament.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, during the drivers parade

Which golfers will compete in the Netflix Cup?

Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will be paired with one of the competing F1 drivers to take part in the Netflix Cup.

What are the teams for the Netflix Cup?

The team pairings for the Netflix Cup are yet to be confirmed, however, Lando Norris has let slip which golfer he will be paired with. Each F1 driver will be paired with a golfer to ensure the teams are fair.

Norris was asked if he could share his team-mate during the Brazilian Grand Prix press conference: “I don’t know if I’m allowed or not. But sure, Rickie Fowler. A good guy. I watched all of the guys and Rickie is kind of a bit more back on form lately, comparing to where he was at the beginning of the year and last couple of years.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be the first live event for Netflix, which is a cool thing to be part of. Nice course and everything. And yeah, I don’t know, like how the whole event is going to work but I’m sure it’s going to be good, fun.”

Where is the Netflix Cup being held?

The Netflix Cup 2023 will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, USA. The tournament is set to take place just days before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, told Netflix: “The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race. It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

What are the rules for the Netflix Cup?

The full rules for the Netflix Cup are yet to be announced but each of the four teams will play eight holes and be scored in a matchplay format. Netflix is yet to confirm whether each player will take their own shots or if they will play in a foursomes match.

A foursomes competition is where the pairs will alternate shots with the same ball, instead of a fourball format where each player will use their own ball. The pair with the lowest score per hole will score a point with the two pairs that win the most points competing in one final hole.

How to watch the trailer for the Netflix Cup

The trailer for the Netflix Cup can be viewed here.