Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch Next / Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

By:

Mercedes believes Lewis Hamilton would have fallen towards “the back of the points” had he not pitted during Sunday’s Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix after completing its post-race calculations.

Hamilton was left frustrated after Mercedes opted to pit him with eight laps remaining at Istanbul Park, dropping him from third back to fifth place after starting 11th on the grid due to a penalty.

Hamilton had hoped to complete the whole race on a single set of intermediate tyres after not pitting when the immediate cars near him did with around 20 laps remaining.

Mercedes explained after the race that it wanted to cut its losses by bringing Hamilton in when it did, fearing he would have suffered significant degradation in the closing stages.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was the only driver to go the whole race without pitting, but lost 18 seconds to Lance Stroll in the final five laps, and was fortunate to cling on to a point.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the team’s calculations suggested Hamilton could have finished fourth without pitting - but only if he suffered no more degradation, which was unlikely.

“If they stabilised at the point that we brought him in, and they remained completely consistent there to the finish, we think he would have lost the place to Sergio [Perez], but he would have stayed ahead of Charles [Leclerc] who finished P4,” Shovlin said during the latest episode of This Week with Will Buxton on Motorsport TV.

“But that scenario is to say there is no more degradation, and it’s quite clear the tyres were dropping.

“The calculation that we couldn’t do until after the race was to take the degradation that we could see on Esteban. He was the only one who ran one set of inters to the finish.

“If we super-impose that degradation onto Lewis, then you could see that he’d actually be losing numerous places, almost dropping to the back of the points.

“On the basis of that degradation, he could even have been in a fight with [Carlos] Sainz at the very end.

“That’s a calculation you can’t do live, because you’re relying on information in the future.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, makes a stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, makes a stop

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton was brought into the pits to ensure that he returned to the track in fifth place, with Mercedes fearing he would have lost a place to Pierre Gasly and fallen to sixth had he stayed out any longer.

Shovlin explained that with the best-case scenario suggesting he would lose the podium anyway, the team thought it best to “cut our losses”.

“It becomes a bit of a gambler’s dilemma where you know you haven’t done the optimum thing already by that point, but how do you make the best of the remainder of the race?” Shovlin said.

“It was looking increasingly like stopping for another set, even if you’ve got to go through the graining, was going to be the best placed finish and the safest thing to do.”

Read Also:

Mercedes initially gave Hamilton the call to pit soon after seeing Perez come in, only for the seven-time world champion to ask that he stay out.

Shovlin said the Mercedes pitwall was “all on board” to stay out longer and “take some risks”, trusting Hamilton’s decision in the tricky conditions.

“The driver is one of the best-placed out there to know what the tyres feel like, to know what the grip’s like,” Shovlin said.

“They’ve got this feeling through all their many, many years of experience, of how far they can take those, which is why we are listening to what Lewis is saying through a lot of these periods.

“But in those races, it’s ever so difficult to get everything right. It’s just some of our decision was can we get ourselves back into a position to fight for the win, back into a position to fight on a podium.

“That was driving a bit of the risk taking, calculated risk taking, in that latter third of the race.”

shares
comments

Related video

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch

Previous article

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch

Next article

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

26 min
2
Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

17 min
3
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

17 h
4
Formula E

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

13 h
5
MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

18 h
Latest news
Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine
F1

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine

7m
Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
F1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

17m
Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’
Video Inside
F1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

26m
The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch
Video Inside
F1

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch

16 h
Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed
F1

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

17 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan 00:31
Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen Turkish GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races Turkish GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs
Formula E Formula E

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus
DTM DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix track

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.