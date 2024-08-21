Mercedes set to hand Antonelli FP1 rookie outing at F1 Italian GP

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to be handed his first FP1 outing with Mercedes at the Italian Grand Prix as preparations for his potential promotion to its Formula 1 line-up from 2025 intensify.

The Italian, who turns 18 on Sunday, is strongly tipped to be named as replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes from 2025, and has conducted a series of private tests in W13 and W14 F1 cars this year.

According to Autosport sister site it.motorsport.com, Mercedes is set to give Antonelli his first public F1 outing at Monza in one of its mandatory FP1 outings for a rookie driver, where the team is also expected to finalise its arrangement to promote its junior driver into its 2025 driver line-up alongside George Russell.

Prema Formula 2 racer Antonelli is expected to take over Hamilton’s W15 F1 car for the session in order to be engineered by Peter Bonnington, who recently became acquainted with the youngster during the Pirelli tyre test immediately after the Belgian GP.

Bonnington has recently been promoted to Mercedes head of race engineering, a role he will dovetail with race engineering duties, and keeps him at the team in 2025.

Several members of the Mercedes engineering team, including Bonnington, remained at Spa-Francorchamps to follow Antonelli’s progress at the test.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Antonelli has already been fulfilling simulator driver duties at Mercedes alongside his private testing programme, while his FP1 outing will be his first public F1 appearance on track for Mercedes.

Mercedes is yet to formally announce its FP1 rookie driver plans for this year and after Monza there are just two events, Mexico and Abu Dhabi, which are either not street tracks or run under a sprint race format.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport over the F1 summer break, Antonelli said he was not taking anything for granted at Mercedes but was also not afraid of being judged on the biggest stage.

"Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone," Antonelli said about the prospect of becoming an F1 rookie.

"My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.

"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli Photo by: Mercedes

"I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.

"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."